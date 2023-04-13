Published On: 04.13.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

6 nurseries and flower shops to visit in Alabama this spring

You can find nearly every blooming thing at these Alabama nurseries and flower shops. (contributed)

Calling all green thumbs!

We put together a list of some of our go-to nurseries and flower shops across the state to help you find your favorite new plant.

  1. Stockley Garden Express in Mobile offers unique plants and eye-catching accessories.
  2. Hazel’s Market in Daphne is a locally owned spot that sells fresh local produce and plants.
  3. House Plant Collective in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa is a cute boutique that opened in 2020 with a goal to make healthy and unique indoor plants more widely available at a reasonable price.
  4. Botanica Huntsville specializes in desert, tropical and rare house plants.
  5. Little Mountain Nursery in Montgomery is your one-stop shop for outdoor needs.
  6. Dothan Nurseries invites you to grab a free hot beverage, find your next favorite plant or simply enjoy a stroll around the property.

