6 nurseries and flower shops to visit in Alabama this spring
Calling all green thumbs!
We put together a list of some of our go-to nurseries and flower shops across the state to help you find your favorite new plant.
- Stockley Garden Express in Mobile offers unique plants and eye-catching accessories.
- Hazel’s Market in Daphne is a locally owned spot that sells fresh local produce and plants.
- House Plant Collective in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa is a cute boutique that opened in 2020 with a goal to make healthy and unique indoor plants more widely available at a reasonable price.
- Botanica Huntsville specializes in desert, tropical and rare house plants.
- Little Mountain Nursery in Montgomery is your one-stop shop for outdoor needs.
- Dothan Nurseries invites you to grab a free hot beverage, find your next favorite plant or simply enjoy a stroll around the property.