Attention Alabama drivers: Questions about electric vehicles? Plug in to these five ‘EVents’ scheduled around the state

More Alabama drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs). But for others, there’s still a learning curve on the road to embracing EVs and their many benefits.

This weekend and next, Alabamians have a great opportunity to kick the tires on some EVs and chat with local folks who are driving them every day – and loving it.

Drive Electric Alabama, the statewide EV education and awareness campaign administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), is hosting five showcase events throughout the state where people can have their questions answered about EVs, and put their hands on some of the many different makes and models.

“Most folks on the road have probably noticed that EVs are quickly emerging as a major player in the auto industry,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. He said the EV showcase provides a great opportunity for Alabamians to “see firsthand the technology featured in these vehicles, and ask EV owners about their experiences with this new generation of vehicles.”

At all five “EVents,” local EV owners will be on hand and available to chat with anyone who wants to know more.

Here’s the schedule for the five events, two taking place on April 15 and three more on April 22.

Wiregrass Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day Event – Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. till noon at Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise, in conjunction with the Weevil City Cruisers’ 26th Annual Car Show.

Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. till noon at Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise, in conjunction with the Weevil City Cruisers’ 26th Annual Car Show. Montgomery Area Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day EVent – Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, 103 Samuel Hunt Drive, Prattville.

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, 103 Samuel Hunt Drive, Prattville. Birmingham Area Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day EVent – Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to noon at The Market at Pepper Place.

Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to noon at The Market at Pepper Place. North Alabama Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day EVent – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little River Canyon Center, 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Parkway, Fort Payne.

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little River Canyon Center, 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Parkway, Fort Payne. Bay Area Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day EVent – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mobile Japanese Garden, 700 Forest Hill Drive, Mobile.

“Electric vehicles are in the news all the time, and it can sometimes be confusing to separate myth from reality,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “That’s why most Alabamians trust EV owners for honest and candid information.

“These are people who are using EVs to commute to work every day, get their kids to practice and maybe even take it on a family vacation,” Staley added. “That’s precisely why these EVents are so powerful. It gives people the chance to learn more in a low-pressure environment.”

Virtually every major automobile manufacturer has committed to building EVs, including Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai at their manufacturing plants in Alabama.

ADECA has awarded grants totaling $4.1 million in 2021 and $2.45 million in 2022 to build EV charging stations throughout the state. Applications are now open for this year’s program, with a May 22 deadline.

On the federal level, a new grant program for EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure is expected to provide $2.5 billion over five years, with the first round of $700 million to fund projects that will be “publicly accessible.”

Alabama Power provides a discounted rate for EV drivers who charge their vehicles at home during off-peak hours. The company also recently announced a new, one-time $500 rebate for residential customers to help with the costs of installing a faster, Level 2 EV charger at home. Learn about the Alabama Power incentives, as well as federal incentives, here.

Experts from Alabama Power’s Electric Transportation team will take part in the April 22 Birmingham EVent. Learn more about Alabama Power’s electric transportation efforts here.

All five EVents in Alabama are part of the nationwide Drive Electric Earth Day campaign, which is geared to educating consumers about electric vehicles and their many advantages, including benefits for the environment.