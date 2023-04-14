This burger is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

In small towns throughout Alabama, there are places like the Frosty Inn in Russellville. Places that served up good food at a good price and became the place where teenagers would hang out after the Friday night football game.

The Frosty Inn may not be the town’s main teen hangout anymore, but it’s still serving up good food at a good price. Food like the Classic American burger still draws customers. It’s a no-frills hamburger that they’ve been making the same way for decades. When you have a classic, why mess with it?

The Classic American at the Frosty Inn in Russellville is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

It’s special enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.