Recipe: Costco Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie

The nearly 5-pound Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie from Costco is an internet sensation. TikTok is on fire about it – and for good reason. It’s crazy delicious. If you can’t get your hands on one, I’ve got the perfect copycat recipe that tastes just like the store’s version.

I’m not much for jumping on viral food trends, but I’ll admit that I was intrigued when I saw this huge peanut butter chocolate cream pie. Apparently, Costco stores all over were selling out of them and it was nearly impossible to get your hands on one.

Heather needed something from Costco one Saturday morning and while we were in there, I walked over to the bakery to scope it out. I mean, that chocolate and peanut butter combo is one of my faves. Sadly, there were no pies to be found. But when the sweetest employee asked if she could help me, I mentioned the pie. She said that they couldn’t keep them in stock, but that she would be happy to make one for me if I had about an hour to wait. Now, I don’t know about y’all, but killing an hour in Costco is not a difficult task, so I gladly accepted her offer.

And sure enough, in about an hour, she presented me with 4½ pounds of fluffy, chocolatey, peanut buttery deliciousness.

I don’t usually do copycat recipes, but the minute we got home and tried this thing, I knew it was something I needed to recreate. Don’t get me wrong; you should totally grab one at your local Costco bakery, if you’re there. It’s only $19.99 and it feeds 16 folks. But not everyone needs a pie to feed that many mouths, so having a smaller option has its benefits.

What’s in Costco’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie?

The pie starts with a Graham cracker crust. You can certainly make your own, or you can grab a store-bought crust like I did for this one.

The crust is then filled with a creamy layer of peanut butter filling, topped with a fluffy layer of chocolate mousse filling, and then the top is decorated with a little more peanut butter filling.

I tried to recreate the look of Costco’s pie on the top, but I’d imagine you could do just about anything on the top.

There’s something about a buttery, sweet and salty Graham cracker crust that makes for the perfect vessel for just about any pie. And while I am certainly no stranger to the convenience of a pre-made crust, sometimes I want to make a recipe a little special and make the crust, too.

How to make a Graham Cracker Crust

Ingredient FAQ

Graham cracker crust – You can use a 9-inch store-bought crust or make your own, if you’d like.

Chocolate chips – I used milk chocolate chips, but semisweet should work as well and will give the pie a more intense chocolate flavor.

Heavy cream – To create the chocolate layer, you’re going to make an easy ganache to fold into the filling. Heavy cream or whipping cream is what you’ll need for that.

Powdered sugar – Powdered sugar gives our layers some sweetness.

Cream cheese – I like to use full-fat cream cheese here (it IS dessert, you know), but the low fat of Neufchatel will work. The fillings will just have a slightly different flavor and texture as a result.

Peanut butter – Costco uses a creamy peanut butter, so that’s what I chose. I’m sure that chunky would work. Just be mindful that the pie will have a different texture. I prefer the smooth, silky texture – but that’s just me.

Frozen whipped topping – You know the stuff – that blue tub of hydrogenated deliciousness. Cool Whip. This is what Costco uses, so I used it as well to get the closest match in flavor and texture. (I probably would use it even if Costco didn’t because I just love the dang stuff.) With that being said, I would imagine you could use about 7 cups of sweetened whipped cream in its place, but I haven’t tested it that way.

Costco Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie

Prep time: 25 minutes

Serves: 8

Calories: 418

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) prepared Graham cracker crust

¾ cup milk chocolate chips

¼ cup heavy cream

1½ cups powdered sugar – divided

1½ (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened – divided

1 cup peanut butter

1 (12-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed – divided

Instructions

Place the chocolate chips in a small bowl.

Heat the heavy cream in the microwave for about 30 seconds or until steaming.

Pour the heavy cream over the chocolate chips and allow them to melt. Set aside.

For the peanut butter cream filling:

Place one (8-ounce) block of softened cream cheese in a large bowl. Use a mixer to beat it until smooth.

Add 1 cup of peanut butter and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Mix to combine.

Fold in about half of the whipped topping until well combined. Set aside.

For the chocolate cream filling:

Place the remaining ½ block of softened cream cheese in a large bowl. Use a mixer to beat it until smooth.

Stir in the melted chocolate chips and heavy cream until smooth.

Add the chocolate mixture to the cream cheese and mix to combine.

Add the remaining ½ cup of powdered sugar to the chocolate mixture and mix to combine.

Fold the remaining ½ container of whipped topping into the chocolate mixture until well combined. Set aside.

Assemble the pie:

Spread about half of the peanut butter mixture evenly into the bottom of the pie crust.

Top with the chocolate mixture, spreading evenly.

Place the remaining peanut butter mixture in a piping bag fitted with a large star tip and decorate the top of the pie. I used a 1M open star tip and piped around the edge.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

Store covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Recipe notes

Nutritional values provided are an estimate and will vary depending on the brands used. If calorie count and other nutritional values are important to you, I recommend grabbing your favorite brands and plugging those ingredients into an online nutritional calculator.

Nutritional information – calories: 418 kilocalories; carbohydrates: 44 grams; protein: 7 grams; fat: 26 grams; saturated fat: 9 grams; polyunsaturated fat: 4 grams; monounsaturated fat: 9 grams; cholesterol: 9 milligrams; sodium: 142 milligrams; potassium: 253 milligrams; fiber: 2 grams; sugar: 38 grams; vitamin A: 112 IU; vitamin C: 0.04 milligrams; calcium: 37 milligrams; iron: 1 milligram.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com.