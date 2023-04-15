Scott Martin: Rain, storms return to Alabama by afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SATURDAY: We are starting off today with dense fog across the northern half of the state. Once the fog lifts, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front eventually moves in later tonight.

Showers and storms will become possible over western Alabama by this afternoon, with rain and storms likely by tonight. While a strong storm or two are possible, odds for severe weather are very low. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: The front will be exiting the state on Sunday, ending the rain chances for central Alabama. Behind the front, we’ll have cooler, drier air moving in. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for southeastern Alabama during the morning and into the early afternoon until the front moves out. Damaging wind gusts and large hail look to be the main threats, but the better dynamics will be far to the north and will limit those threats. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the upper 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: We’ll have a stretch of very nice weather for the first half of the work week. Monday will be sunny and mild, with a little breeze and highs in the lower 70s. Winds become more southerly on Tuesday, which will push highs into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Clouds will increase Wednesday as a short wave moves through the state. However, it will be moisture-starved and we’ll remain dry. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Troughing will send a few impulses across the Southeast that will bring a chance of a few showers to Alabama on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

On Friday, a surface low will develop just inland of the Gulf Coast that will bring an increase of rain chances to southern Alabama, while central Alabama will continue to have a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.