James Spann: Alabama stays dry through midweek with a warming trend

CALM, DRY SPRING WEATHER: We all know we can have some violent weather around here in April, but things look very quiet this week thanks to a very dry air mass in place. Look for sunny days and clear nights through Thursday with a warming trend. The high will be between 67 and 73 degrees today, followed by low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A slow-moving system will bring active showers and thunderstorms to the states just west of Alabama Friday, and a few showers could develop around here Friday afternoon. But, for now, it looks like the primary chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through. Instability and dynamic support will be weak, so at this point severe thunderstorms are not expected. By Saturday afternoon the chance of showers and storms will be confined to the southeast counties of the state, and clearing should be underway for the northern and western counties.

Saturday will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s over north Alabama. On Sunday, expect sunshine in full supply statewide with highs remaining in the 60s. Some of the cooler spots across north and central Alabama could dip into the upper 30s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quiet pattern will continue through next week with no major rain events showing up in global models. Highs will be in the 70s through much of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1922: Southern Illinois and western Indiana saw two rounds of severe weather, including tornadoes. The first significant tornado occurred just before midnight on April 16 near Oakdale, Illinois. This tornado killed four and injured 22 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1942: West Palm Beach, Florida, was soaked by 8.35 inches of rain in just two hours.

