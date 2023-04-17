James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; dry air stays in place

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CLOUDLESS SKY: There’s not a cloud in the sky across Alabama today with temperatures between 67 and 75 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low in the 40s.

Look for sunny days and clear nights Tuesday through Thursday with a warming trend. The high will be in the low 80s Tuesday and the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A slow-moving system will bring active showers and thunderstorms to the states just west of Alabama Friday, and a few showers could develop around here late Friday afternoon. But, for now, it looks like the primary chance of rain and thunderstorms will come late Friday night into Saturday as a cold front pushes through. Instability and dynamic support will be weak, so at this point severe thunderstorms are not expected. Models have trended a little slower in recent runs, so periods of rain are possible statewide Saturday with some thunder.

Saturday will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s over north Alabama. On Sunday, expect a clearing sky with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Some of the cooler spots across north and central Alabama could dip into the upper 30s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quiet pattern will continue through next week with no major rain events showing up in global models. Highs will be in the 70s through much of the week. ON THIS DATE IN 1922: Southern Illinois and western Indiana saw two rounds of severe weather, including tornadoes. The first significant tornado occurred just before midnight on April 16 near Oakdale, Illinois. This tornado killed four and injured 22 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1942: West Palm Beach, Florida, was soaked by 8.35 inches of rain in just two hours.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.