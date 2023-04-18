Alabama Power observes National Lineman Appreciation Day

Alabama Power and utilities across the country celebrate National Lineman Appreciation Day each year on April 18 to recognize the contributions of the men and women who work on the front lines to generate and deliver the safe, reliable energy that powers homes and businesses.

The Alabama Legislature acknowledges Lineman Appreciation Day, acknowledging the efforts of lineworkers in keeping the power on and providing safe energy for the public.

“Our lineworkers and the entire Power Delivery team are essential to our ability to provide safe, reliable service for our customers,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president of Power Delivery. “I’m proud of their expertise and dedication to their craft. National Lineman Appreciation Day is an opportunity to thank them for the excellent work they do every day.”

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council U-19 Business Manager Casey Shelton said, “We appreciate this recognition of our trade and the essential services lineworkers provide. It takes a very high level of skill and commitment to be a lineworker, and we’re very proud of the caliber of our team.”

Linemen are often the first responders during storms or other catastrophic events. They are often pulled away from their families to complete restoration efforts – at night, on weekends and holidays. And sometimes, they are required to travel out of state to assist other utilities.

“You don’t get to pick and choose when you work storms,” said Wray Anderson, Alabama Power Transmission Construction manager. “I’ve missed Christmas Day, kids’ birthdays and other big life events. When the lights are out, you just go.”

Anderson said traveling out of state for restorations can also be a challenge. “It’s a big unknown when you have to travel. I’ve spent nights in nice hotels and I’ve stayed on gym floors. You just never know what your accommodations are going to be. Sometimes, getting materials we need can be a challenge, and every storm is different. When we were in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, we had to get materials off the ground from things that were broken because of the shortage.”

Ryan Allen, a local operations lineman in Mobile said, “In my job, I’m working by myself. It’s a lot of hours and gets challenging, but it’s all worth it. I have three boys, so I’m busy at work and busy at home. You miss baseball games and things like that, but with a job like this we have to just schedule around those things, and it all works out.”

National Lineman Appreciation Day was established by Congress in 2013 to “recognize linemen, the profession of linemen, and contributions of these brave men and women who protect public safety.” The congressional resolution acknowledged that linemen are often first responders during storms and other catastrophic events; their work continues 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure reliable electricity; and they often work under challenging conditions, at times away from their families, to construct and maintain the country’s energy infrastructure.

Those who would like to show appreciation to lineworkers can visit the Thank-A-Lineworker page on Alabama Power’s website to share a comment, a memory or a story to honor lineworkers and field representatives.