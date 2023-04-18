James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Thursday; rain returns Friday night, Saturday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY, WARM APRIL AFTERNOON: The temperature is around 80 degrees across Alabama at mid-afternoon with sunshine in full supply. For some spots, this represents a 45-degree rise from lows in the mid 30s this morning. A big range like this means the air is very dry, and tonight will be clear with a low mostly in the 50s.

Sunny, warm weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday morning will be dry, but clouds will increase during the day, and showers could reach northwest Alabama by afternoon. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be widespread Friday night into Saturday morning as a sharp cold front moves through. At this point severe storms are not expected due to the lack of instability; rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are forecast. The window for the most widespread rain is from about 6 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. We can’t rule out a few spots of drizzle across the northern third of the state Saturday afternoon.

The weather over the weekend will be sharply colder. In fact, Saturday will be a rather cold, raw day for April, with temperatures only between 57 and 64 degrees over the northern half of the state and a brisk north wind.

Sunday will be brighter, with a sunny sky. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in most places over the northern half of the state early Sunday morning, followed by a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday with a warming trend. Moisture returns by Wednesday with a chance of showers, and global models are now suggesting some chance of rain could linger into Thursday and possibly Friday.

ALABAMA A-DAY: Rain in Tuscaloosa should be over by the 2 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Some clearing is possible during the game, with temperatures between 58 and 64 degrees. A brisk north wind will make it feel cooler.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Rain should be over in Talladega Saturday by 11 a.m.-noon, so there is a good chance they get in the two races Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny for the running of the Geico 500. Expect cool weather, with highs between 60 and 65 degrees both days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1906: At 5:12 a.m. local time, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit San Francisco. A devastating fire soon broke out in the city and lasted for several days. About 3,000 people died, and more than 80% of San Francisco was destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F4 tornado moved through parts of Butler, Pike, Montgomery and Bullock counties in south Alabama, killing two people. The path was about 35 miles south of Montgomery.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.