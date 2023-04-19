7 Earth Day family fun activities across Alabama
Looking for ways to mark Earth Day as a family but not sure where to start? Here are seven family fun activities happening across Alabama to mark Earth Day.
- Earth Day Mobile Bay in Fairhope, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., features environmental displays, activities, local food, live entertainment and more.
- Earth Day at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 9 a.m.-noon, promotes healthy communities, how to live sustainably, and offers informational displays and activities.
- Earth Day Safari at the Montgomery Zoo, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is a fun-filled event featuring educational activities across the zoo.
- Earth Day Market and Sustainable Fashion Show in Huntsville, at 11 a.m., focuses on sustainable makers and designers.
- Earth Day at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., supports local farmers, while the Drive Electric Alabama event showcases electric vehicles. Alabama Power will share information about Renew Our Rivers, and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy marks Celebrate Trails Day with a parade along the nearby Jones Valley Trail at 11:30 a.m.
- Earth Day Celebration at Landmark Park in Dothan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features arts and crafts, nature-based scavenger hunts, bug education, plants and more.
- Earth Day Cleanup at Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Friends of Hurricane Creek in helping remove litter in the community and watershed.