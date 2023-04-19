Published On: 04.19.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

7 Earth Day family fun activities across Alabama

Looking for ways to mark Earth Day as a family but not sure where to start? Here are seven family fun activities happening across Alabama to mark Earth Day.

  1. Earth Day Mobile Bay in Fairhope, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., features environmental displays, activities, local food, live entertainment and more.
  2. Earth Day at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 9 a.m.-noon, promotes healthy communities, how to live sustainably, and offers informational displays and activities.
  3. Earth Day Safari at the Montgomery Zoo, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is a fun-filled event featuring educational activities across the zoo.
  4. Earth Day Market and Sustainable Fashion Show in Huntsville, at 11 a.m., focuses on sustainable makers and designers.
  5. Earth Day at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., supports local farmers, while the Drive Electric Alabama event showcases electric vehicles. Alabama Power will share information about Renew Our Rivers, and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy marks Celebrate Trails Day with a parade along the nearby Jones Valley Trail at 11:30 a.m.
  6. Earth Day Celebration at Landmark Park in Dothan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features arts and crafts, nature-based scavenger hunts, bug education, plants and more.
  7. Earth Day Cleanup at Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Friends of Hurricane Creek in helping remove litter in the community and watershed.

