Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend entertainment includes concerts, performances, sporting events

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour featuring Ludacris

The five-time Grammy award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform Saturday, April 22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The tour will offer everyone a chance to reunite with Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight two of her most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope” and 30 years of “Janet.” The concert will feature chart-topping hits, plus new music. Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is known for hits including “Stand Up,” “Get Back” and “Southern Hospitality.”

Shen Yun performance

Travel back to the magical world of ancient China at a Shen Yun performance Saturday, April 22. There will be performances at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a blend of stunning costumes, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra like no other. For ticket information and to learn more about the performance, visit the website.

Smokey Robinson performance

Enjoy the timeless soulful sounds of the legendary Smokey Robinson at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center (ASC) Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. The acclaimed singer and songwriter’s career spans more than four decades of hit songs like “Tracks of My Tears,” “Cruisin'” and “Being with You.” He has received numerous honors, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Lifetime Achievement Award, an honorary doctorate from Howard University, Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts from the president of the United States. There will also be a Motown Dance Party in the lobby of ASC on Friday at 6 p.m. prior to the concert. This is an added bonus to the evening for your ticket purchase. 98.7 KISS FM will be playing Motown hits. Read more about Robinson on the website.

Earth Day celebration

The national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is hosting Celebrate Trails Day at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Celebrate Trails Day is an annual spring celebration of America’s trails and trail networks. Birmingham was one of few locations across the nation chosen for the trails connecting public spaces for residents to walk, bike and be active. The event will include live music, giveaways and vendors. At 11:30 a.m. head over to the Jones Valley Trail to join the Earth Day Rails-to-Trails Parade. Guests can walk, run or bike the trail to Ghost Train Brewing Company for more music, beer specials and food trucks.

Renew Our Rivers cleanup

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways.

Upcoming cleanups:

Lay Lake (Coosa River) is April 22-29. For more information, contact Judy Jones at 205-669-4865.

Smith Lake (Winston County) is April 27-28. For more information, contact Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com.

Also, ROR is supporting Earth Day and National Drive Electric Week Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Market at Pepper Place. ROR volunteers and Alabama Power’s electric vehicle team will be on site to provide information.

Bush Hills cleanup

Join Bush Hills for its annual spring neighborhood cleanup Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The historic neighborhood on the western side of Birmingham has been around since the 1920s, with many residents calling it home for decades. The community continues to grow with the emergence of diverse young families. The cleanup will cover the entire Bush Hills neighborhood, including the Bush Hills Community Garden and Urban Farm. The cleanup will not include the Birmingham-Southern College campus. Gloves, bags and trash pickers will be provided. Volunteers should wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed-toe shoes. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at Alma P. Dennis Park between Bush Boulevard and Pike Road. Volunteers will be assigned to a group. Light refreshments will be available. Link here for the Bush Hills community map. For more information about the cleanup, email bushillsconnections@gmail.com. Visit the website for Bush Hills community updates. Alabama Power is supporting the event.

‘Hansel & Gretel’ performance

For the first time in 41 years, Opera Birmingham brings the beloved fairy tale opera “Hansel & Gretel” to the main stage. Performances are Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Enter a fantastical world of magic where fairies and angels appear, and an enchanted forest leads two lost children to a candy house where they must escape from a wicked witch. Although originally written in German, the production of “Hansel & Gretel” will be sung in English. For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Performances are made possible, in part, by grants from the Alabama Power Foundation.

Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival

Celebrate the 25th annual St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The large, varied menu includes baked kibbee, grilled lemon chicken, spinach pies and dessert. Takeout and walk-up options will be available on the south side of the church. On Friday, food orders of $150 or more will be delivered to patrons in downtown or Southside. The Amin Sultan Lebanese band will take the stage outdoors at 6 p.m. nightly. Traditional Lebanese dances will be performed by church youths on an indoor stage at 6 p.m. Friday and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. During festival hours, visit the church silent auction room. The St. Elias Cedar Run 5K and Cedar Shake Fun Run will be Saturday morning. Parking is available at the church and around the premises. A free shuttle service will run Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from UAB Parking Lot R-1 on Eighth Street South (next to Stivers Collision Center). The church is at 836 Eighth St. S. The festival donates 25% of its proceeds to local and national charities. A list of charities supported is available online.

Birmingham Stallions

Watch the Birmingham Stallions face off against the Memphis Showboats Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in Protective Stadium. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit the website for the complete schedule.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday, April 30 at Regions Field in Birmingham. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions and giveaways. Regions Field is a cashless facility. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the Joe Drake Ticket Office, the Barons Sports Depot and all concession stands at Regions Field. Get tickets online.

Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series

Talladega Superspeedway events include:

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m., General Tire 200.

April 22, 3 p.m., Ag-Pro 300.

Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m., Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series.

On Saturday night, county music star Cole Swindell will headline a free infield concert. Guests who purchase an infield ticket or Sunday race ticket will be admitted to the infield to enjoy the show. The event will also feature other musical guests. Purchase tickets here. For upcoming race events, visit the website.