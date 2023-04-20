Million Air to invest at least $32 million on new terminal, hangars at Birmingham airport

Million Air of Austin, Texas, has signed a lease with the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) to invest a minimum $32 million to build three new hangars and a terminal, the Birmingham Airport Authority announced.

Some of the facilities to be replaced on the east side of the airport were built in the 1960s and 1970s.

Million Air operates similar aviation businesses in 38 airports across the United States. The company was selected to take over the eastside fixed-base operator (FBO) at the airport after participating in a rigorous public proposal process. The official signing of the agreement between the authority and Million Air Birmingham was the last phase of the process that began more than a year ago.

“This partnership represents a lot of hard work and a commitment to elevating our game here at the airport,” said Bill Smith, authority board member and chair of the review committee. “Million Air is committed to making a huge investment in this community and creating an upscale experience for all customers.”

FBOs are similar to full-service fuel and convenience stations that cater to general aviation, commercial and military aircraft. FBOs typically offer aircraft fueling, parking, storage and maintenance, along with flight planning support services and other amenities. FBO agreements at commercial airports are normally structured to include a pledge of significant capital improvements in exchange for a longer-term land lease agreement. At the end of the term, the improvements revert to airport ownership.

Million Air’s development plan includes:

A new 10,000-square-foot terminal to serve pilots, aircraft owners and guests, military and corporate business travelers.

A new 24,000-square-foot hangar designed specifically for smaller, privately owned aircraft.

Two new 30,000-square-foot community corporate hangars.

A total of 94,000 square feet in new development.

“We are proud to partner with Birmingham Airport Authority, whose commitments to the airport’s growth and development are paralleled with our own,” said Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air. “Our plans are to develop a fully modernized Million Air Birmingham. We are confident we can deliver a facility, level of service and amenities that will be unrivaled at this airport.”

The new facilities will make room for servicing and storing general aviation aircraft of all sizes.

In addition to the investment in new facilities, Million Air is proposing to raise the bar at BHM with amenities like:

A Starbucks with staffed baristas.

Mercedes crew cars.

Valet parking for customer vehicles.

A pilots’ lounge.

Hertz Rental Car on site.

Dedicated concierge services.

The addition of Million Air at BHM creates competition on the airfield for the first time in many years. Million Air will begin operating out of the existing eastside facilities June 1.