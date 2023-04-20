Water Cycle wheels toward success April 22 to fund international water projects

About 90 cyclists will ride in the second annual Water Cycle event April 22 at Martin Dam to raise money for drinking water and irrigation projects in Bolivia and Guatemala.

The Auburn University student chapter of Engineers Without Borders is hosting the April 22 event. Martin Dam Hydro Manager Chris Goodman will be among the riders, including some Alabama Power employees, supporting the program. Cyclists will ride a 15-, 30- or 60-mile gravel course through the picturesque countryside, beginning and ending at Martin Dam. Interested cyclists can sign up here. The 60-mile ride begins at 8 a.m., the 30-mile race starts at 9 a.m. and the 15-mile ride begins at 10 a.m. The event wraps up around 4 p.m.

“This year, we added the 15-mile course for novice riders,” said Goodman, who is taking the 30-mile ride. “We start at the top of the dam on the east side overlooking the dam spillway. We’ll ride through the Martin historic construction village property adjacent to the dam and wind through roads in Tallapoosa County. The 60-mile road takes riders through Tallapoosa and Lee counties.”

Goodman said the group wants to earn more than $20,000 for the water program. Riders will enjoy lunch from Durango’s Tacos as a band plays live music.

“The food and music available at the dam make the event a fun community celebration, not just for cyclists,” Goodman said. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive awards for each category. Auburn Engineering students created and printed 3-D trophies.

Goodman is thrilled the ride has become an annual event.

Engineers Without Borders is a national organization that works with communities in developing countries to promote sustainable engineering solutions to practical problems. The Auburn University student chapter, comprised of students from a wide range of majors, also works on projects in Alabama and Georgia to improve residential access to potable water.