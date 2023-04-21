If you’re on the hunt for a new favorite snack, seasoning or anything else, there’s a good chance you can find it being made in sweet home Alabama. So many wonderful food brands, some of which have been in business for decades, have set up shop in the state. Whether they’re a hidden gem the state wouldn’t mind keeping to itself or are recognized on a national scale, here are 10 Alabama food brands you should know.

Wickles Pickles

These days, Wickles Pickles are loved across the country thanks to the spicy yet sweet kick of flavor they add to just about anything and everything, but Alabama has known about “the South’s best pickles” from the start. The popular brand, which got its start in Dadeville in 1998 using a family recipe previously passed down from generation to generation, is now sold at grocery stores in all 50 states and has a full line of “wickedly delicious” goods.

Golden Flake

If you grew up in Alabama, there’s a good chance you grew up munching on bags of potato chips, cheese curls, pork skins and pretzels, all sporting the red and yellow logo of Birmingham-based Golden Flake. Since 1923, the popular brand has supplied the South with favorite snacks from dill pickle chips to Louisiana hot sauce pork skins and everything in between. The rest of the country hasn’t quite caught on yet, but that’s all right. It just means more for people in Alabama.

Conecuh Sausage

Until you’ve had Conecuh Sausage, it might be hard to understand the fanfare that surrounds this brand throughout Alabama and the South. We promise, though, once you take your first bite, it will all make sense. You can find Conecuh Sausage, which is still made with the original recipe created by the Seasons family in 1947, as well as six flavor varieties at grocery stores all over Alabama. You can also buy it in bulk at the Conecuh Sausage Store in Evergreen.

Buffalo Rock

In 1901, Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale was invented by Birmingham entrepreneur Sidney Lee, and the state hasn’t been the same since, thanks to the drink’s one-of-a-kind flavor that manages to be simultaneously spicy and refreshing. While the Buffalo Rock Co. may be one of the nation’s largest privately held, family-owned Pepsi and Dr. Pepper bottling companies, it’s the iconic namesake ginger ale that has made it a brand known and loved across the Southeast.

Sister Schubert’s

There may not be a family gathering that happens in Alabama without a little help from Sister Schubert’s and its line of baked goods. While the brand got started selling its soft, buttery Parker House Rolls, Sister Schubert’s has come to offer a full line of products, including yeast rolls, Hawaiian rolls, cinnamon rolls, sausage pinwheels and cornbread bites, all made with simple, fresh ingredients for that homemade flavor Alabamians have come to expect from the brand.

Zeigler Meats

Zeigler Meats has been serving a full array of meats “seasoned to please” in Alabama since 1927, when R.L. Zeigler first decided to try and sell his now-beloved sausage to steel workers as a side business in Bessemer. Over the nearly 100 years since, the brand has released a full range of meats, including bacon, ham, hot dogs, bologna, smoked pork and turkey, all made with the same dedication to taste and quality as Zeigler’s original sausage.

Priester’s Pecans

Priester’s Pecans is Alabama’s largest gourmet handmade candy company, with a full selection of flavored nuts and treats available across the state. The company first sold its pecans in 1935 when Lee C. Priester decided to offer motorists more than just gasoline at his Texaco station. Now, people from all over the South travel to Fort Deposit to stock up on cakes, cookies and pies featuring Priester’s Pecans as well as cheese straws and more.

Golden Eagle Syrup

Another brand that has become an Alabama icon during its nearly 100 years in business is Golden Eagle Syrup, a blend of cane sugar, molasses, pure honey and corn syrup perfect for adding a little sweetness to pretty much anything. Staying true to its roots, the family-run company, started by Victor and Lucy Patterson in 1928, still operates in its original manufacturing building in Fayette and each jar is still tightened by hand to ensure its syrup maintains its quality.

Milo’s Tea Company

Even if you haven’t tried any of the other Alabama brands on this list, you’ve likely had a glass of tea made by Milo’s Tea Company. While Milo’s got its start as a restaurant in 1946, its line of flavored teas, made in Bessemer, has become what it’s best known for by folks throughout the state and South alike. Whether you like your iced tea extra sweet, not sweet at all, with a hint of peach or with a hard squeeze of lemon, Milo’s has you covered.

Dale’s Seasoning

Like Milo’s tea, Dale’s Seasoning got its start in a restaurant of the same name. When founder Jacob M. Levine Jr. heard customers were requesting to fill soda bottles with his signature sauce, he saw a business opportunity, and we’re thankful he did. Since it was first bottled to sell in Birmingham in 1947, the original Dale’s Seasoning, alongside other varieties, has become a national favorite.