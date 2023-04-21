James Spann: Showers for Alabama later today, tonight; dry weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts some rain for Alabama today, then a dry weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

SHOWERS RETURN LATER TODAY, TONIGHT: Alabama remains dry early this morning, but we are watching a band of rain and storms along the Mississippi River to the west. That activity will likely fizzle out this morning, but new showers will form this afternoon, moving into the northwest part of the state. For most of Alabama, however, today will be dry with a high not too far from 80 degrees.

Showers will move through the state tonight ahead of a cold front; some thunder is possible over the western third of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms from near York south to Mobile.

A few storms over the southwest corner of the state could produce gusty winds, but for most of Alabama there is no risk of severe storms, and there will be little thunder tonight. Rain amounts will be less than one-half inch.

THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny days, fair nights and a cooling trend over the weekend. The high will be in the low 70s Saturday, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a high in the 60s, but expect periods of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, severe storms are not expected, and the rain should end early in the day Thursday as dry air begins to return. Rain amounts next week will be in the 1- to 2-inch range, and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s most days.

ALABAMA A-DAY: The sky will be mostly sunny in Tuscaloosa for Saturday’s annual spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2 p.m. kickoff) with temperatures in the low 70s.

RACE WEEKEND: Expect dry weather for the races at Talladega this weekend. The high will be close to 70 degrees Saturday, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Severe thunderstorms spawned 48 tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. Hardest hit was northern Illinois, where 16 tornadoes touched down during the afternoon and evening, causing $50 million damage. On that Friday afternoon, tornadoes struck Belvidere, Illinois, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, killing 58 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: After having had just 12 rainouts in the previous 26 years at Dodger Stadium, the third day of heavy rain in southern California rained out a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, which had been scheduled due to rainouts the previous two days.

