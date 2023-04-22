Recipe: Spinach, Sausage & Mushroom Quiche

I’ve always loved quiche. Something about it makes me feel fancy whenever I eat it, but I was always too intimidated to make it until I realized that it was super easy.

For this quiche, I cooked some breakfast sausage, onions, mushrooms and baby spinach, but you can definitely customize it and make it your own. It’s also a great way to use up those leftover veggies that you have in the fridge.

It comes out of the oven smelling heavenly every time and looks so gorgeous, making it perfect for entertaining or for a weekend brunch. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pie plate, gather up some eggs, cheese, your favorite veggies/meat and a pre-made pie crust, and get cookin’. You will be glad you did.

Spinach, Sausage & Mushroom Quiche

Serves: 8

Ingredients

9-inch frozen pie shell

4 large eggs

1 cup half & half

8 ounces ground breakfast sausage

1 small onion, sliced

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup sliced portabella mushrooms

1 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Prep pie shell according to the package instructions. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half and 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. Set aside. In a large skillet on medium heat, cook sausage until brown and cooked through. Add onions, spinach and mushrooms, and cook until tender. Season with garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt/pepper to taste. Add the sausage mixture to the bottom of the prepared pie shell and pour the egg mixture on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for about 35-40 minutes or until just set. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes before slicing.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information – 1 of 8 servings: calories 292, carbohydrates 13 grams, protein 16 grams, fat 20 grams, saturated fat 9 grams, sodium 450 milligrams, fiber 1 gram, sugar 3 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things, where this recipe originally appeared. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.