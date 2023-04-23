Say “ahh!” – free oral, head and neck cancer screenings offered at UAB

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is joining the fight this National Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month by providing free cancer screenings the week of April 24-28.

According to the National Cancer Institute, 4% of all cancers are of the head and neck and are more than twice as common in men as in women. High-risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, exposure to HPV and persistent neck mass or pain in the mouth or throat.

The screenings, hosted by the departments of Otolaryngology and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, will take a few minutes to conduct and will include a check for lesions and lumps inside the mouth and on the neck. If anything concerning is found during the screening, a follow-up appointment with UAB Medicine will be scheduled.

Screenings will be in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery lobbies at the following locations and times:

The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital

Monday, April 24, 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 3-5 p.m.

UAB Medicine Hoover Primary and Specialty Care

Wednesday, April 26, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 1-3 p.m.

For more information about the screenings, call Jill Utley at 205-801-7703.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.