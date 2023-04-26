Alabamians get rare, close-up view of migratory birds during event at Fort Morgan

Scientists, conservationists and the public flocked to Fort Morgan for the Alabama Audubon weeklong spring bird-banding event.

Researchers set up nets to gently catch some of the dozens of bird species passing through the northern Gulf Coast during the annual spring migration. The birds were examined and then had tiny bands with unique numbers placed around their ankles.

“When the bird is caught at another location in the future, this allows us to see how far it has traveled, where it has traveled and even a little bit about how old it is,” explained Scot Duncan, Alabama Audubon executive director.

Alabama Audubon executive director talks about bird banding and migration from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

“The reason why we do this here at Fort Morgan is because this area is a birding hot spot. This time of year, during migration, a lot of these birds are making the flight over the Gulf of Mexico, and this is one of the first good habitats they find when they land, looking to refuel themselves,” said Cortney Weatherby, Audubon’s coastal outreach manager.

The event was hosted by Alabama Audubon in partnership with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Fort Morgan State Historic Site, Mississippi State University and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. It offered one of the few opportunities in the United States where the public is invited to watch bird-banding work conducted by researchers.

“People are getting to see brightly colored birds that they ordinarily would never see and are able to have these magical experiences with them up close,” Duncan said.

Alabama is in the middle of two migratory flyways – important routes for migratory birds heading south in the fall or moving north in the spring. Many of the birds found along the Gulf Coast will winter in Mexico or in the Caribbean before returning to their summer habitats in the northern U.S. or Canada.

“The cool thing about this banding station is that you’re literally seeing the miracle of migration, as cheesy as that sounds. The huge diversity of species that we have all come through this area, showing how critical this habitat is for multiple species,” Weatherby said.

Duncan said there are several ways Alabamians can support birds in April, recognized as Earth Month.

“Anything you can do to bring native green plants back to our cities will be good for birds, wildlife and people, too,” Duncan said.

“On a broader scale, pay attention to what is happening in our state and federal policies that have potential to help improve conservation for birds and other wildlife,” Duncan added. “What’s good for nature is also good for humans.”