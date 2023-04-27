Can’t Miss Alabama: Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival, walking tours among spring favorites

Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival

Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy blues musicians at the 12th annual Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival in Bessemer on Saturday, April 29. The festival will combine the blues and barbecue from noon to 8 p.m. The musical lineup includes Kat Riggins, José Ramirez and Dynasty. There is something for the entire family, including a kids’ corner with activities and games. Children 8 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult. The festival offers arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits and a diverse selection of vendors. A portion of festival proceeds will go to local charities. Gates open at 11 a.m. Buy tickets at bobsykesblues.com or at the restaurant. For detailed information, email elaine.lyda@gmail.com or call 205-426-1400.

Renew Our Rivers cleanup

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways.

Upcoming cleanups:

Smith Lake (Winston County) cleanup is underway through Friday, April 28. For more information, email msgjeason@yahoo.com.

Weiss Lake cleanup is Saturday, April 29. For more information, contact Sam Marko at 404-626-8594.

Lay Lake (Coosa River) cleanup is underway through Saturday, April 29. For more information, contact Judy Jones at 205-669-4865.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Vulcan Park and Museum Walking Tour

Delve into the fascinating world of historic rehabilitation this weekend. Birmingham Walking Tours: Breathing Life into Landmarks will feature the redevelopment of some of Birmingham’s most cherished landmarks, including revisiting some of the “12 most wanted” properties identified nearly 20 years ago by Operation New Birmingham. Attendees will explore how tax credits played a crucial role in revitalizing buildings and see first-hand the positive impact they have had on the community. The tour will be Saturday, April 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum.

Kelly Ingram Park Walking Tour

Experience the history and beauty of Kelly Ingram Park with Birmingham Civil Rights Institute historical content expert Barry McNealy on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free. This is an Alabama Tourism project. Kelly Ingram Park is at 500 17th St. N. in Birmingham.

Huntsville’s Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour

Experience landmarks in Huntsville that tell the story of the civil rights movement. Understand the people, places and events that carved out American history within the Deep South on the four-hour tour. Attendees will stand in the shadows of the earliest public school in Alabama to integrate; discover original locations used to strategize and organize civil rights meetings; walk in the places of sit-ins and street marches; pay homage to sacred cemeteries for enslaved people; discover the valiant military impact of the Buffalo Soldiers; and celebrate the vision and footprint of William Hooper Councill, the first president of the institution that became Alabama A&M University.

The tour includes:

Private driver.

Private transportation by Rocket City Shuttles.

Professional tour guide.

Immersive learning experience.

Engaging discussion on significant spaces.

Civil rights and Black history landmarks and narratives.

Boxed lunch.

Shareable photo album.

Call 256-658-6900 for special discounted rates for organizations with a motorcoach and motorcoach driver. Dates and times vary. Tours are offered year-round and are private. To learn more or to book a tour, visit the website.

Huntsville’s Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour is offered during Black History Month or any time of the year. (Nick Evans) Huntsville’s Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour is perfect for any time of the year. (Nick Evans)

Sporting events

Cheer on your favorite team:

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium Saturday, April 29.

Birmingham Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies at Regions Field through Sunday, April 30.

Birmingham Legion vs. Hartford Athletic at Protective Stadium Sunday, April 30.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will bring its 25th anniversary season to a thrilling conclusion with “Lords of the Ring,” an innovative mash-up of Richard Wagner’s epic “Ring Cycle” with Howard Shore’s evocative scores for “The Lord of the Rings,” Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. Famous excerpts from Wagner’s “Ring Cycle” include “Ride of the Valkyries” and “Siegfried’s Rhine Journey.” Favorites from “The Lord of the Rings” include “Concerning Hobbits,” “A Short Cut to Mushrooms” and “The Breaking of the Fellowship.” André Raphel was an audience favorite at his first appearance with the MSO in 2018. Acclaimed for his creative programming and versatility, he is renowned for his compelling musical performances and dynamic podium presence. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office. MSO’s Big Red Ticket program is sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation.

Friday Nights at the Cove

Make yourself at home in downtown Montevallo at Owl’s Cove Park with live entertainment Friday, April 28. The family-friendly, free-admission event is the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and grab dinner to-go from your favorite downtown restaurant on Main Street. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. The Wringers classic rock band will play favorite hits. Follow along on Facebook. Owl’s Cove Park is two blocks away from Montevallo’s Orr Park. Surrounded by charming shops and restaurants, this picturesque setting is the ideal place to get your toes tapping after a long week.

Magic City Art Connection

The 40th annual Magic City Art Connection (MCAC) is April 28-30 at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. Birmingham’s largest city center outdoor arts festival comes alive with a blast of artistic talent, sights, sounds, tastes and aromas. MCAC will spotlight fine artists from around the country alongside Corks & Chefs, restaurants, tasting seminars, caterers, cocktail bars, food trucks, live entertainment, pop-ups and more. Visit frequently asked questions for attendance details.