Coosa River lakes fall drawdown schedule released

Alabama Power plans to temporarily lower lakes on the Coosa River to give residents on those lakes a chance to perform shoreline maintenance.

Lakes affected are Jordan, Lay, Mitchell and Neely Henry. Drawdowns give residents and contractors better lakebed access for permitted construction projects. Residents interested in performing shoreline maintenance during this drawdown should apply for the necessary lakeshore use permits by visiting the Alabama Power Shorelines Management website before beginning any construction along the shoreline.

Because weather conditions can affect the drawdown schedule, residents are encouraged to visit Alabama Power Shorelines for updates.

Individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect their property.