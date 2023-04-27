International Peace Conference in Birmingham May 4-6 drawing global thought leaders

Birmingham will be the host city for this year’s International Peace Conference, aimed at bringing together thought leaders from “across the nation and the globe to highlight the pursuit of peace at all levels of society,” according to the conference website.

Next week’s event is being presented by Rotary International District 6860 in partnership with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Institute for Human Rights at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

The timing of bringing the conference to Birmingham coincides with the 60-year anniversary of nonviolent protesters for equality and racial justice emerging from and converging on the city to change history.

Keynote speakers include distinguished leaders in academia, government, public safety, religion, business and community service, including Bernice King, CEO of the King Center in Atlanta; Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; DeJuana Thompson, president of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; Ray Watts, president of UAB; and Kerri Pruitt, executive director of the Dannon Project.

“Given the current state of affairs in our country, the need for a collective experience rooted in the tradition of peace is paramount to continued efforts for human rights and human dignity,” Thompson said. “On behalf of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, I am excited to join thought leaders, activists, organizers, creatives and beloved community for the International Peace Conference.”

Over an immersive two days, those leaders will “share ideas and propose solutions to some of society’s most complex challenges” and highlight programs and approaches that are producing positive results.

Conference pillars include individual peace; peace at home and in families; peace education in school; promoting peaceful communities and reducing violence; addressing and preventing human trafficking; continuing the quest for racial equity and justice; empowerment of women and girls; and international peace.

“Peace is a precious commodity, and the people of Birmingham know this well,” Woodfin said. “Sixty years ago, the world watched as our streets, buildings and churches were the site of a dogged pursuit of peace and equality among people of different races and backgrounds.

“Thankfully, that battle, in part, was won and many important lessons were learned,” the mayor continued. “I am thrilled to again welcome the world in watching Birmingham as we host important conversations about those lessons and gain insight from international peacemakers and policymakers. I know something special will be born that will create a ripple effect of peace that will reverberate around the world.”

The conference is May 4-6 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Alabama Power Foundation is among the supporters of the event.

To register for the International Peace Conference, please visit www.peaceconference2023bham.com.