James Spann: A few scattered storms possible in Alabama this evening

RADAR CHECK: Widespread rain continues this afternoon across southeast Alabama (generally south and east of Montgomery), but the rest of the state is dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, well below average for late April in Alabama. The average high for Birmingham on April 27 is 78.

With an approaching short wave aloft, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to redevelop over the northwest counties of the state over the next few hours — not especially widespread, but the storms could be strong where they form. The air aloft will be cold, and the main threat will come from hail and gusty winds. Tornadoes are not expected due to the forecast unidirectional wind profiles. Storms will weaken late tonight as the air becomes more stable.

Any lingering showers will end very early Friday, and the sky becomes partly sunny as drier air returns. The high will be in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will move through south Alabama during the day Saturday; the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for areas south of a line from Linden to Prattville to Phenix City.

While the northern half of the state is expected to be dry, showers and storms are possible across south Alabama during the day Saturday, and stronger storms could produce hail and strong winds. Rain will become likely statewide Saturday night into Sunday morning, but a decent part of Sunday afternoon should be dry. The high will be close to 80 degrees Saturday, followed by upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: For now, most of the week looks dry and mild, with highs generally in the 70s. ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A generational severe weather outbreak in Alabama produced 62 tornadoes, killing 252 people. There were two distinct waves of widespread severe weather; the first wave of severe storms moved through during the early morning. This intense line of thunderstorms produced not only widespread damaging straight-line winds in the areas of Moody, Pell City and Riverside, but numerous strong tornadoes.

The second wave, which began with the Cullman EF-4 and Hackleburg/Phil Campbell EF-5 tornadoes, involved numerous supercell thunderstorms that produced deadly long-lived, strong to violent tornadoes. Widespread and catastrophic damage occurred in several locations. The deadliest tornado of the event was the one that moved through Tuscaloosa and the northern and western suburbs of Birmingham; it killed 65 people and injured more than 1,500.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.