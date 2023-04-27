Take the Regions Tradition trivia quiz

The Regions Tradition is on the horizon, scheduled for May 10-14 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover.

For more than 30 years, the Regions Tradition has benefited the Birmingham area – businesses and nonprofits. But what do you really know about one of the largest and most significant events that Regions sponsors?

The Regions Tradition is much more than a golf tournament. It’s one of the largest community events in the Greater Birmingham area each year. It’s one of the most significant charitable events, also. And it’s one of the few sporting events anywhere where hall-of-fame sports professionals continue to play competitively.

And that doesn’t even begin to touch on the history of the tournament, which has its roots in another venerable Birmingham business … but we won’t divulge that here.

Instead, take the quiz and find out: The Regions Tradition Trivia Challenge.

Maybe you can make a hole in one. But the quiz isn’t a gimme, either. So, take your best shot (and no mulligans).

A winners gallery

In the news business, there is a saying – “Everyone has a story.” Check out some interesting details from the most recent Regions Tradition winners:

Steve Stricker – 2022

In 2022, Stricker practically owned the course; but really, he’d owned it for four years. Look at his finishes in the past four Regions Traditions (all held at Greystone):

2018 – Second.

2019 – Won.

2021 – Finished second, after a one-hole playoff.

2022 – Back to his winning form of 2019.

Stricker simply blistered the course over four days in 2022, leading from the first round to the end of play on Sunday, while becoming the first player to win wire to wire since Regions became the sponsor of the Tradition.

Alex Cejka — 2021

Two years ago, the Regions Tradition featured an unlikely winner.

One week before the tournament started, Cejka wasn’t even in the field to play. He’d been playing well as a frequent participant in PGA Tour Champions events but hadn’t made the field for this major on the circuit.

Then another player pulled out at the last minute, and Cejka scrambled to get to Birmingham, even needing to find a last-minute caddie. The effort paid off, as Cejka – who had stayed on the leaderboard all weekend – outlasted 2019 Regions Tradition champ Stricker to take home the title in 2021.

Winning gave Cejka a chance to tell people the dramatic story of his family’s escape from behind the Iron Curtain, to find success on the links.

This story originally appeared on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website. Alabama Power is among the supporters of the Regions Tradition.