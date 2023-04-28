5 Alabama small-town attractions you have to visit once

We all know there’s a lot to see and do in Alabama’s large cities, but its small towns also have plenty to offer when it comes to fun, one-of-a-kind outings the whole family can enjoy.

Alabama small-town attractions you must see from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Whether you want to explore a real movie set, have a delicious meal with a little adventure on the side, make some new furry friends, take a walk through an enchanted forest or just go on a modern-day treasure hunt, you can do it in Alabama, sometimes without ever entering city limits.

So next time you’re planning an afternoon road trip or family getaway, make sure you keep these small-town attractions in mind.

Jackson Lake Island

Cypress Lane, Millbrook

While several places in Alabama are now known after appearing in a popular movie, no other is as unusual as Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook. With its sweeping Spanish moss and gorgeous green meadows, it’s no surprise the small island was chosen as a filming location for Tim Burton’s “Big Fish” in 2003. Since then, it has become a one-of-a-kind attraction for movie buffs (and animal lovers) across the state and Southeast.

RELATED: Alabama small-town wonders: The ‘town’ of Spectre

The biggest draw of the island is that several parts of the “Big Fish” set created for the film’s fictional town of Spectre are still in place on the island after being left behind when filming ended. Those features include houses, a chapel and large cement trees. Folks who drive over to the island can walk through the charming space and visit with the friendly goats that now call it home. But that’s not all. People can also enjoy fishing and camping on the island.

For more information, visit the Jackson Lake Island website.

Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park

277 Park Drive, Montevallo

There are hundreds of beautiful parks in Alabama worth a visit, but Orr Park in Montevallo and its Tinglewood walking trail features works of art crafted from the area’s natural setting. Started in 1993 by local artist Tim Tingle, the paved walking trail features more than 50 trees with inventive carvings that make for a fun and whimsical stroll.

RELATED: Alabama small-town wonders: Orr Park and Tinglewood Trail

Tingle’s creations, which include faces, animals and mystical creatures, are carved into the dead portions of mature, living cedar trees that were damaged by an ice storm. The carved trees are blended among the other trees, so visitors won’t know when they’ll spot the next one while walking the path, which makes for an enchanting experience. In addition, Orr Park consists of 40 acres with the scenic Shoal Creek running through it, so it’s the perfect place for spending a day biking or picnicking.

For more information, visit the city of Montevallo website.

Rattlesnake Saloon

1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia

When it comes to unusual places to grab a bite to eat, it’s hard to beat Rattlesnake Saloon. The restaurant attracts adventurous diners from far and wide to Tuscumbia, thanks to its location beneath a natural stone bluff. Built in 2009 by William Foster, the cave eatery offers a friendly atmosphere, live entertainment and some of the biggest burgers you can find in the state.

Whether you arrive by horse — because that’s a real option — or by bus, the Rattlesnake Saloon is a sight to behold from the moment it comes into view. Not to mention, the menu features the 2-pound “Gigantor” burger and offerings like fried green beans known as “Snake Tails” and stuffed mushrooms called “Cowboy Buttons.” It’s open Thursday through Sunday; make sure you get there early because tables are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the Rattlesnake Saloon website.

Unclaimed Baggage

509 W. Willow St., Scottsboro

Since 1970, the Unclaimed Baggage Center has attracted more than 1 million visitors each year from all over the country. People flock to the attraction in the northeast Alabama town hoping to discover something special or at least score a good deal while browsing the lost luggage housed in the 50,000-square-foot facility. Considering the center adds around 7,000 items every day, there’s a good chance of finding both.

RELATED: Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center

The center works with major airlines to buy suitcases, sight unseen, from across the United States that haven’t been claimed within 90 days of being orphaned. The contents of that luggage, which can range from the ordinary, like clothing, electronics and books, to the extraordinary, like raw emeralds and vacuum-sealed frogs, are then sold at a discount. If it’s the mystery of the unknown that appeals to you more than the center’s bargains, be sure to be there for one of its 2 p.m. daily surprise bag openings.

For more information, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center’s website.

Alabama Aquarium

102 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island

If you’re looking for something different the whole family can enjoy on your next visit to the coast, take the ferry over to Dauphin Island for an afternoon spent at the Alabama Aquarium and Sea Lab. The aquarium is home to more than 100 species of fish and other aquatic creatures as well as dozens of visual and interactive exhibits that are engaging for all ages.

The Alabama Aquarium focuses on helping visitors learn more about the species that inhabit coastal portions of the state, including areas like the Mobile Tensaw River Delta, Mobile Bay, the barrier islands and the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a living marsh boardwalk and stingray touch pool so you can get the full experience and interact with some of the aquarium’s friendlier residents. Don’t forget to check out wildlife experts talking along the boardwalk and excursion options if you want to get even more out of your visit.

For more information, visit the Alabama Aquarium website.