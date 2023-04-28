James Spann: Most of Alabama stays dry Saturday, with rain possible for south Alabama

PLEASANT SPRING DAY: The sky is partly to mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures between 75 and 82 degrees in most communities. Mobile is the warmest spot, with 84 at 2 p.m. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s.

THE WEEKEND: While rain is possible at times during the day Saturday near the Gulf Coast and across far south Alabama, most of the state will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 80 degrees. A large area of rain along with a few thunderstorms will enter west Alabama by late afternoon, and rain is likely statewide Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas south of a line from Thomasville to Montgomery to Phenix City.

Storms over far south Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening could produce hail and gusty winds; an isolated tornado is possible over the southeast corner of the state.

Rain should end fairly early in the day Sunday, and the sky becomes partly sunny. Sunday will be cooler, with highs between 67 and 74 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the week looks mostly dry with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. We will introduce the chance of showers Thursday night and Friday as moisture levels rise.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: During the evening, a violent F4 tornado carved a 64-mile path across southeast Maryland. The La Plata, Maryland, tornado was part of a larger severe weather outbreak that began in the mid-Mississippi Valley early that day and spread across portions of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic states. In Maryland, three deaths and 122 injuries were a direct result of the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: More than 20 tornadoes touched down across Alabama. An EF-3 that moved through parts of Russell and Lee counties was responsible for 13 injuries. There were also injuries in a tornado that passed just south of Tuscaloosa, and one in north Jefferson County that affected communities like Kimberly.

To the west, a violent, rain-wrapped and long-tracked wedge EF-4 tornado moved across northern Mississippi and through the town of Louisville in the evening, killing 10 people, injuring more than 80 and leaving major damage in its wake.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.