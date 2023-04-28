James Spann: Quiet day ahead for Alabama; rain returns over the weekend

James Spann forecasts a mostly dry Friday for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

MOSTLY DRY DAY AHEAD: The storms that dropped hail in Cullman before dawn have dissipated, and we are seeing just a few showers over the northeast corner of the state just before daybreak. The sky becomes partly sunny today with a high between 77 and 81 degrees, very close to average for late April in Alabama. Showers should be almost impossible to find this afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: While rain is possible during the day Saturday near the Gulf Coast and across far south Alabama, most of the state will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 80 degrees. A large area of rain along with a few thunderstorms will enter west Alabama by late afternoon, and rain is likely statewide Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms south of a line from Thomasville to Hayneville to Phenix City.

Storms over far south Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening could produce hail and gusty winds; an isolated tornado is possible over the southeast corner of the state.

Rain should end fairly early in the day Sunday, and the sky becomes partly sunny Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be cooler, with highs between 67 and 74 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the week looks mostly dry with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Showers could return by Friday or Saturday (May 5-6), but for now it doesn’t look like a big rain event.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: During the evening, a violent F4 tornado carved a 64-mile path across southeast Maryland. The La Plata, Maryland, tornado was part of a larger severe weather outbreak that began in the mid-Mississippi Valley early that day and spread across portions of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic states. In Maryland, three deaths and 122 injuries were a direct result of the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: More than 20 tornadoes touched down across Alabama. An EF-3 that moved through parts of Russell and Lee counties was responsible for 13 injuries. There were also injuries in a tornado that passed just south of Tuscaloosa, and one in north Jefferson County that affected communities like Kimberly.

To the west, a violent, rain-wrapped and long-tracked wedge EF-4 tornado moved across northern Mississippi and through the town of Louisville in the evening, killing 10 people, injuring more than 80 and leaving major damage in its wake.

