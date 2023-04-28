The Farmer’s Daughter is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Have you ever experienced a coming together of disparate things that somehow seem like they belong in that combination?

At Lucy’s Restaurant in Auburn, there is a dish on the menu known as The Farmer’s Daughter. Just reading the menu can either cause confusion or wonder: “gigante bean hummus + honey whipped feta + roasted seasonal vegetables + lemon aioli + maple fried Brussel sprouts + naan bread.”

So different and peculiar yet so harmonious and delicious.

The Farmer’s Daughter at Lucy’s Restaurant is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

This culinary concoction has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.