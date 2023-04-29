Covington County, Alabama, holds a special place in Brock Kelly’s heart

Years before he was appointed president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Brock Kelly was a student there. He was on the Saints baseball team before continuing his playing career at Troy University. So he knows firsthand how two-year schools prepare students for success and how, for some, the experience can be life-changing.

The Opp native has been called an innovative and dynamic thought leader, and he’s passionate about making education accessible to everyone. With Alabama’s community college enrollment on the rise – the system has seen a 5% increase each year from 2020 – it’s the perfect time for Kelly to lead the charge at LBWCC.

At Troy, he focused on education and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science collaboration, then went on to earn a Ph.D. in adult and continuing education from Auburn University. Before stepping into the role of LBWCC president, he served as the director of workforce development for the Alabama Department of Education. It’s a great background that will allow him to assist the state through a period of economic growth and labor development needs.

This is Alabama asked Kelly what he loves most about his role at LBWCC. He talks about Alabama’s potential and its foundation for success. Oh, and he tells us where to get a good steak.

This is Alabama: What do you love about your hometown?

Brock Kelly: Covington County is still a place where hearing “sir” and “ma’am” and holding the door for someone is still the norm. It is also extremely vast with opportunities for land development and educational opportunities. Situated on the Alabama-Florida line, amenities are abundant and local officials continue to innovate small-town America with quality-of-life projects. I have always felt a sense of drive from local businesses and industry to help foster the quality of education.

TIA: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Kelly: I believe Alabama is progressing toward a better tomorrow. I believe that most entities across the state are moving in the same direction in terms of economic development and workforce. Alabama is a place where we continue to grow economically, and I believe Alabama’s best days are ahead.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Kelly: It’s not all about football. Alabama is a thriving state with a wonderful K-12 system as well as higher education systems. We have talented individuals who make up Alabama’s workforce ecosystem, which will continue to drive the economy. Alabama embraces the music and arts industry, and has become the foundation for future success for many patrons.

TIA: How would you describe the educational opportunities in Alabama?

Kelly: Alabama is the home to 24 community colleges that offer credit, noncredit and rapid training for business and industry. No matter one’s path, he or she will be able to find success at one of Alabama’s community colleges. Alabama also is home to multiple prestigious private and public universities that offer bachelor through doctoral degrees, creating an ecosystem that makes Alabama one of the most educational robust states.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your hometown?

Kelly: This one is hard because we have so many that specialize in certain areas. I have to say that our LBW Andalusia campus has one of the best restaurants in the county. Saints Café has the best chicken Caprese and loaded Philly cheese. If you are looking for steak, Big Mike’s Steakhouse is a must, but if you are wanting a more relaxed feel and live music on the lake, Buckboard is another favorite.

