Recipe: Creamy Grape Salad

It is my privilege to bring you a recipe from another beloved Alabama farm family. After decades as a home economist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Jeannie Hollinger of Wilcox County has a host of amazing recipes, and this is just one of them. The sweet, tangy dressing is perfect with the tart flavor of the grapes and the crunch of brown sugar.

I can hear y’all now … “I love this, Stacey,” or “Ew, Stacey. What are you doing here?” Like the polarizing Jell-O salad or pear salad, this Creamy Grape Salad usually warrants strong reactions … until you taste it. There is no denying the mouthwatering flavors of this cool, creamy and refreshing dish.

Perfect for parties, potlucks, picnics and family gatherings, try this easy-to-assemble Creamy Grape Salad for a crowd pleaser and conversation starter.

What is grape salad?

Grape salad is a popular dish usually frequenting tables during the spring and summer in the South. It’s a mixture of simple ingredients thrown together and tossed about in a creamy dressing.

Any kind of seedless grapes will do, although I do prefer a combination of green and red grapes. The variety gives the dish some great color.

Then, you add in the creamy goodness – sour cream and cream cheese with a dash of vanilla extract and a scoop of sugar. Mix that all up. Finally, sprinkle a sweet and savory topping, like brown sugar and chopped pecans for a crunch.

How do I soften cream cheese?

It is important to soften your cream cheese before making the dressing, so everything blends together easily. There are several ways you can soften cream cheese for your perfect mixture:

Submerge in a large mixing bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes.

Microwave it in 15-second intervals. Don’t over-nuke it, though. No one wants scorched cream cheese.

Leave it out on the counter at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour.

Place in your hands while still in the packaging for about 15 minutes. Press the packaging back and forth in your palms until you can feel it is creamy and approximately room temperature.

Can I make grape salad in advance?

Absolutely. This is another reason why I love making this as a side dish. It’s a quick, easy recipe you can make ahead of time, and then you can move on to your more shelf-life-sensitive dishes.

Teamed up with your more ambitious holiday meals, this grape salad can be made ahead or thrown together last minute. If you are making ahead, simply store it in an airtight container or cover snugly with plastic wrap for up to two days in the refrigerator. Just wait until serving to add the brown sugar and pecan topping.

What should I serve with grape salad?

This recipe makes a great stand-alone treat for a hot summer day. But it can be an excellent side dish. Here are a few main course ideas that would go great with grape salad:

Ingredient FAQ

Grapes – Any seedless grapes will do, but I prefer a combination of red and green grapes. The tartness of the green grape and the sweetness of the red grape really balance each other out so well. If you have little ones joining you at the table, it is always a good idea to quarter your whole grapes to prevent a choking hazard.

Cream cheese – I’m always partial to the full-fat cream cheese for its creaminess and rich flavor. But if you need to be a bit more nutrition-conscious, reduced fat or nonfat will do perfectly fine – it’ll just change the flavor and texture a bit.

Sour cream – You can substitute plain or vanilla yogurt for sour cream.

Brown sugar – You may use light or dark brown sugar. Just make sure to firmly pack the brown sugar when you are measuring. There’s no skimping on the sugar around here.

Pecans – Toasted pecans are my favorite topping for this recipe. When toasted, pecans really add a punch of flavor you won’t find in raw pecans. However, you can absolutely use pecans that are not toasted.

If you do choose to toast your pecans, simply place them on a sheet pan in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes or until you can smell their yummy fragrance. Allow them to cool completely before making your topping mixture.

Variations and additions

With this recipe, there are so many options. You can really take this recipe and make it your own. Here are a few ideas to get your wheels turning:

Add your favorite candy bars. Chop up Snickers, Heath or Twix bars and sprinkle them on top of the salad.

Swap sour cream for yogurt. I love to substitute vanilla yogurt in this particular recipe. It turns down the tang and boosts the sweetness a bit. I even hear of my more health-conscious friends using Greek yogurt for a bit of added protein.

Add in other fruits. Strawberries are a great addition to this recipe. You could even add in chopped apples or some Mandarin oranges. Now my mouth is really watering. Yum.

Creamy Grape Salad

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

2 pounds seedless green grapes (about 4 cups).

2 pounds seedless red grapes (about 4 cups).

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened.

1 cup sour cream.

½ cup granulated sugar.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

For the topping

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar.

½ cup chopped, toasted pecans.

Instructions

Wash the grapes and spread them out on paper towels to dry.

In a large bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the softened cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Add the grapes and gently fold to coat them in the dressing.

Place in a serving bowl or dish. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sprinkle brown sugar and toasted pecans over the top just before serving.

Serve chilled. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Nutritional information – calories 242 kilocalories, carbohydrates 46 grams, protein 2 grams, fat 7 grams, saturated fat 2 grams, polyunsaturated fat 1 gram, monounsaturated fat 3 grams, cholesterol 11 milligrams, sodium 12 milligrams, potassium 344 milligrams, fiber 2 grams, sugar 42 grams, vitamin A 222 IU, vitamin C 5 milligrams, calcium 46 milligrams, iron 1 milligram.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”