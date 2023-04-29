Scott Martin: Showers, storms move into Alabama later today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll have a surface low moving across the extreme southern parts of the state that will bring some rain and storms to south Alabama, but another round of rain and storms will develop this afternoon to our west and will begin to move into Alabama by late afternoon and into the evening.

A few strong storms will be possible, and a marginal risk of severe weather is up for the southern part of the state. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Rain will move out of the state on Sunday morning, and that will leave us with clearing skies, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Much of the work week ahead will be very nice and mild. Monday will be sunny and breezy at times, with winds out of the west averaging around 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Tuesday will bring sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Sunshine will again be in full force on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll have sunny skies to start the day on Thursday, but a short wave heading in our direction will bring a chance of showers and storms during the night. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. We’ll continue to have a chance of showers and storms through the day on Friday. At this point, severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1963: A tornado as much as 100 yards wide touched down south of Shannon, Mississippi. It destroyed 27 homes along its 18-mile path, killing three people. Asphalt was torn from Highway 45 and thrown hundreds of yards. Little rain or snow accompanied the tornado, so it was visible for miles.

