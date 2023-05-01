Alabama Summit aims to help retain and develop state’s workforce

Nearly 350 employers, educators, economic developers and workforce professionals from across Alabama will gather in Mobile this week with one goal: retain and develop the state’s workforce.

The second annual Governor’s Summit on Talent Retention & Work-Based Learning will take place at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel in the Port City May 3-5.

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA) and FuelAL, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), have partnered to host the event. With the fierce competition for knowledge-based, skilled workers, the Summit will cover 35 topics to better position the state in the challenge.

In addition to a luncheon with Gov. Kay Ivey, the Summit will offer various breakout and panel sessions focused on topics such as apprenticeship, career pathways and other work-based learning resources. The sharing of best practices should arm participants with a tool kit and resources, organizers said.

“As we move into my second term, I have doubled down on my commitment to the education and workforce initiatives my administration has launched,” Ivey said. “This Summit will highlight the work of two of the initiatives I am very proud to see continue growing. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has led the effort to expand the use of work-based learning and highlight the innovative programs already running in our state. At the same time, the FuelAL initiative is working to find ways to keep Alabama’s post-secondary talent in our state. Together, these initiatives serve to build our workforce pipeline to address our own state’s economic needs. We are giving our people the tools to gain the skills they need and working to make Alabama the place they want to live, grow and work to use those talents.”

Kristin Scroggin will deliver the keynote for the Summit.

FuelAL will build upon the success of its 2022 FuelAL Fellowship and Conference with enhanced programming in 2023, primarily focusing on empowering Alabama’s communities to attract and retain competitive professionals. FuelAL will connect these communities, and the employers operating within them, with post-secondary talent to drive awareness of the opportunities across the state.

“In order to retain the incredible talent that Alabama’s schools graduate, we must recognize the needs and desires of young professionals today,” stated Miller Girvin, executive vice president of Innovation & Talent at EDPA. “This Summit offers an opportunity for those who can make a huge difference in this space – employers, career-development offices and community leaders – to share best practices and learn how to showcase the promising careers and lifestyles that Alabama can deliver.”

The AOA registers apprenticeship programs, offers technical assistance for the creation of programs, provides support for accessing state and federal assistance with programs and conducts ongoing monitoring of program quality and compliance with state and federal law.

“We are proud and excited to be able to continue this work,” said AOA Director Josh Laney. “We have enjoyed seeing the amazing work-based learning (WBL) programs all over the state and have gained a deep appreciation for the work being done. Alabama has a tendency to be sold short, but we are truly on the cutting edge of WBL in the nation. Now, adding the element of talent retention with our partners at EDPA, we are further enhancing our state’s ability to meet the workforce training needs of our citizens and employers.”