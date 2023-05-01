James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Thursday with mild days, cool nights

James Spann forecasts a mostly dry week for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN: May is beginning with a calm weather pattern for Alabama and the Deep South. Dry air is in place, and we expect sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We will bring the chance of a few scattered showers Friday as moisture levels begin to rise, but the rain shouldn’t be especially heavy or widespread. The day will be warmer with a high around 80 degrees. We will maintain the chance of showers over the weekend, but it certainly won’t be a washout as we could see a few intervals of sun. Some thunder will be possible, but severe storms are not expected. Highs over the weekend will be generally in the low 80s, close to average for early May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: A shower or two will remain possible Monday, but then the weather looks warm and dry Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the 80s. A few showers could return on Friday. There’s no sign of any severe weather threat for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days, but keep in mind our tornado season runs through the end of May.

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado struck Minden, Louisiana, killing 28 people and injuring 400 others. Five hundred homes were damaged or destroyed, with $1.3 million in damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: At least four tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an estimated EF4 that moved through Clay County from near Millville to Lineville. Twelve injuries and seven fatalities were reported.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.