James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama; weather stays dry through Thursday

SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s over the northern half of the state and the 70s across south Alabama. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low in the 40s; some of the colder pockets across north Alabama will dip into the 30s. We don’t have many mornings left like this before the long, hot summer arrives. Dry weather continues Tuesday through Thursday with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We will bring the chance of a few scattered showers Friday afternoon as moisture levels begin to rise, but the rain shouldn’t be especially heavy or widespread. The day will be warmer, with a high around 80 degrees. We will maintain the chance of scattered showers over the weekend, but it certainly won’t be a washout, and we should see sun at times. Highs over the weekend will be generally in the low 80s, close to average for early May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: A shower or two will remain possible Monday, but then the weather looks warm and dry Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible over the latter half of week, but again there is no sign of any high-impact weather event for the Deep South. And there’s no sign of any severe weather threat for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days, but keep in mind our tornado season runs through the end of May. ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado struck Minden, Louisiana, killing 28 people and injuring 400 others. Five hundred homes were damaged or destroyed, with $1.3 million in damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: At least four tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an estimated EF4 that moved through Clay County from near Millville to Lineville. Twelve injuries and seven fatalities were reported.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.