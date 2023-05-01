People of Alabama: Standford Dixon of Bessemer

If you could call yourself in the past, when would it be and what would you tell yourself?

“Be patient, no matter how bad you think you’re doing, there’s always somebody doing a little worse. Twenty years ago, my family, we were homeless. At the time, I did what I thought was right. I got a job and helped out my mom and stuff. I would probably further my education because I dropped out of high school. I got my GED. I would tell myself no matter what, go to college, do something to better your life in the future. I’ve got younger family members. I tell them I think the best thing is to do something to further your life, like college, trade, whatever it may be. Prepare now to better yourself in the future.” – Standford Dixon of Bessemer

Dixon says he is doing okay now. One thing he has always wanted is to own a motorcycle, but he is trying to be financially responsible.

“I’ve just always wanted one. My mom knows. She said when I was four years old, I broke out of my car seat and stood up in the seat in the back of the car to see a motorcycle. Ever since then, I’ve wanted one.”

