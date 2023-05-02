Alabama agencies receive grants to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $4 million in grants to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents in weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.

The grants support the Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

The grants will go to 13 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and oversee applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance.

“Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient,” Ivey said in a news release. “These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures, which too often drive up energy costs.”

Under the grant program, an energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency lighting. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA supports Governor Ivey in helping Alabama’s most-vulnerable residents through the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year with improvements that help them now and well into the future.”

The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, created by Alabama Power, also works with community action agencies and other nonprofit partners to support home weatherization efforts. Learn more here.

Here are the agencies receiving the grants, and the amounts. Residents who are interested in applying should contact the respective agency in their area: