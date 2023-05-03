Dr. Ann shares why the way you breathe matters

Have you ever wondered how to breathe?

Breathing is an action our bodies perform without conscious thought. What would happen if you brought your awareness to the way you inhale and exhale? Scientists have discovered what many of you have intuited: mouth breathing is bad for you. Here’s the latest on breathing techniques that can improve your health immediately.

The top thing you can do to optimize your breathing is to take your inhalations through your nose, not your mouth. Sadly, scientists report that 90% of the population does not have optimal breathing, and 50% breathe through their mouths most of the time – yikes!

Our mouths are intended to be a backup when nasal breathing is impossible, like during speaking, or when our nasal passages are obstructed due to a cold, for example.

Why is it so important to use your nose as the primary point of entry for the air you breathe?

The reasons are myriad.

First, when we breathe via the nose, the air we take in gets warmed, moistened, filtered or cleaned, thanks to the anatomy and unique lining cells of our nasal passages. And it’s not a straight shot! There are lots of tunnels and troughs in there.

This warming, moistening and cleaning boosts the amount of oxygen your lungs can extract from that air, and protects your lungs and body from pollutants and infectious microbes in the air you breathe.

What’s more, the air gets pressurized, which ultimately helps maintain a more open, sturdy and strong nasopharynx, which helps you avoid or even improve sleep apnea.

But the most exciting thing is how nasal versus mouth breathing positively impacts our hormones and biochemistry, which translates to the following glorious benefits for you:

Lower blood pressure.

Lower heart rate.

Fewer stress hormones.

Improved digestion.

Better mood.

Less anxiety.

Better sleep.

Improved focus.

Better brain function.

More energy.

Bottom line: The difference in what happens to the air, our hormones and biochemicals when we breathe through the nose versus the mouth is like night and day.

So please, shut your mouth! It’s as simple as that. You can even put a small piece of tape across your lips as a gentle reminder to keep them closed. I still do this every night and I can vouch for how life-changing it really is.

For more on this topic, enroll in my free mini e-course: the Missing Pillar. I cover invaluable breathing techniques and breathing practices that are available to you right now, no matter where you are, or what you’re doing.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.