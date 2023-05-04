Alabama knows hurricanes; get ready for the season during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Alabamians are no strangers to hurricanes, whether or not you live on the coast.

April 30-May 6 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With the Atlantic hurricane season just around the corner, it’s a good time to review your safety plans. Here are some tips from the experts so you are ready for the next big blow, wherever you live in the state.

Determine your risk

Find out what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live, and then prepare how to handle them.

Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.

Know if you live in an area prone to flooding and if you’re safe to remain in your home.

Develop an evacuation plan

Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. You may also need to leave if you live in a flood prone area or in a mobile home outside a hurricane evacuation zone.

Now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there.

Be sure to account for your pets in your plan.

Assemble disaster supplies

Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family a minimum of three days (store a longer than three-day supply of water, if possible). Electricity and water could be out for at least that long.

Ensure you have extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights.

have on hand a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger for your cell phones.

Strengthen your home

Whether you’re evacuating or planning to ride out the storm in your home, make sure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building code specifications to withstand wind impacts.

Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors.

Remember, the garage door is the most vulnerable part of the home, so it must be able to withstand the winds.

If you’re a renter, work with your landlord now to prepare your home for a storm.

Stay safe after the storm

If you evacuate, return home only when officials say it is safe.

Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. If you must go out, watch for fallen objects in the road, downed electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads and sidewalks that might collapse.

Walk carefully around the outside of your home to check for loose power lines, gas leaks and structural damage.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms in areas dealing with power outages.

Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage. Do not backfeed your generator as this can be hazardous to utility workers repairing the lines.

Use battery-powered flashlights. Do NOT use candles. Turn on your flashlight before entering a vacated building. The battery could produce a spark that could ignite leaking gas if present.

For more helpful tips and information as hurricane season approaches, visit noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.