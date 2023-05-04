Can’t Miss Alabama: Fill up your entertainment calendar with Birmingham Folk Festival, Taco Fest and more

Birmingham Folk Festival

The Birmingham Folk Festival returns to Avondale Amphitheater Saturday, May 6, for a free family day of art, with a variety of music genres, including blues, gospel, grassroots songwriters and singers, and bluegrass. Folk festival fans will see performances by Pine Hill Haints, Little Lee, Sahi On Ko Djony, Janet Simpson and Will Stewart, the Allen Tolbert Unit and Memphis gospel soul queen Elizabeth King. There will also be jam sessions, arts and crafts, food trucks, face painting, hip hop education and a drumming workshop. Find out more about the festival at birminghamfolkfest.org. Follow on Facebook. The social media hashtag is #birminghamfolkfestival. The event is at 4101 Fifth Ave. South.

Birmingham Folk Festival is a cultural and entertainment event coming to Avondale Amphitheater May 6 at 11 a.m. (Margeaux Walter-Wilson) Birmingham Folk Festival is a cultural and entertainment event coming to Avondale Amphitheater May 6 at 11 a.m. (Margeaux Walter-Wilson) Birmingham Folk Festival is a cultural and entertainment event coming to Avondale Amphitheater May 6 at 11 a.m. (Margeaux Walter-Wilson) Birmingham Folk Festival is a cultural and entertainment event coming to Avondale Amphitheater May 6 at 11 a.m. (Margeaux Walter-Wilson)

Hangout Music Festival ticket sales

The Hangout Music Festival will have its annual three days of music on the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 19-21, featuring headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X. Hangout’s VIP offerings include pool access, elevated food and beverage packages, premium viewing areas and customized concierge services. Find the full lineup here. Hangout beach vacation and festival ticket packages are on sale here.

International Peace Conference

Hundreds of people are expected in Birmingham to attend the International Peace Conference May 4-6, hosted by Rotary in partnership with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Institute of Human Rights at UAB. The conference features more than 100 speakers, including Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center; Jennifer Jones, president, Rotary International; UAB President Ray Watts; Odessa Woolfolk, founding president and chair emerita of the civil rights institute; and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. Human trafficking, violence in neighborhoods and schools, social justice and empowerment of women are among the topics to be discussed. The conference takes place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. For the full schedule of events, visit peaceconference2023bham.com. Follow this link to register.

Birmingham Taco Fest

Bare Hands Inc. presents Birmingham Taco Fest Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces. With more than 20 taco vendors competing to be crowned top taco, an artist village, libations, a children’s area, farmers market and DJs, the fiesta will be packed with family fun and food. Proceeds from the event benefit Bare Hands, an arts organization dedicated to creating meaningful art experiences for artists and the community. Advance admission is $10, VIP is $35, event day is $12 and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Participating taco vendors and ticket information are here. The event will be held rain or shine.

Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed)

Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed)

Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed) Bare Hands, Inc. will host a cultural and culinary experience at Sloss Furnaces with more than 20 taco vendors, plus sweets and arts vendors. (contributed)

Cinco de Mayo

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival

Make plans for an adventurous weekend at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival at OWA in Foley. Enjoy entertainment and arts and crafts displays May 4-6. This year’s event will feature more than 50 balloons with pilots from across the country. Catch the Balloon Glow (weather and wind permitting) daily beginning around dusk. Tune into WHEP Radio Baldwin 92.5 FM for live updates regarding morning and evening flight information. Admission to the festival is free. For the complete lineup, follow this link.

Darter Fest

Join the Southern Environmental Center and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve for the 10th annual Darter Festival Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Co. Enjoy performances by Will Stewart, Ruffino, Shaheed and DJ Supreme and the epic Headstart Darter Dancers. Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Tuff Love Provisions will serve food throughout the festival and Good People’s Darter IPA will be available. Visit eventbrite.com for ticket information. Alabama Power is supporting the event.

Regions Tradition

The Regions Tradition is May 10-14 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. Chuck Leavell, legendary keyboardist and musical director of the Rolling Stones, will perform live on Saturday immediately following play at approximately 4 p.m. at the White Claw Watering Hole (Hole 10). The Alabama native was a member of the Allman Brothers Band and has recorded and collaborated with Eric Clapton, John Mayer, George Harrison, The Black Crowes, The Rolling Stones, Widespread Panic and Blues Traveler. A tournament ticket is needed to attend the performance. Click here for the complete schedule. Follow this link for ticket information or email tickets@regionstradition.com. Stay current through social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The venue is at 4100 Greystone Drive.

Taylor Hicks, John Daly, Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley and Dale Murphy enjoy the Regions Tradition. Along with the chance to see well-known professional golfers, watching celebrities from other fields compete is one of the many reasons fans enjoy the tournament so much. (Doing More Today) Alabama coach Nick Saban walks off the 18th green in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) The Regions Tradition will continue through 2032 with a new deal that extends the tournament. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Jordan (Coosa River) will be Saturday, May 6. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact Gayla Littlejohn at glittlejohn13@gmail.com. ROR is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into one of the largest community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks in the Southeast. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Cullman Strawberry Festival

The Cullman Strawberry Festival features live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, pageants for humans and dogs, baking competition, kids’ area and fresh strawberries. The festival is Saturday, May 6. For more information, call 256-734-9157. Follow the event on Facebook. The venue is at 309 First Ave. N.E.