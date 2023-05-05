10 things about Alabama you probably didn’t know

If you grew up in Alabama, you likely already know there’s plenty to be proud of here.

After all, our state has contributed so much, from amazing music to works of literature to industry innovations – and that’s not even touching on the natural beauty and resources Alabama has to offer.

Just because you know a lot about Alabama and its many accomplishments, though, doesn’t mean you know them all. And that’s where this list comes in.

10 Alabama facts you need to know from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

#1) Alabama is home to the longest natural bridge east of the Rockies.

There’s no shortage of natural wonders in Alabama, and Natural Bridge Park in Winston County is home to one of them – a sandstone and iron ore bridge created by erosion over millions of years. The natural bridge is more than 60 feet in the air and spans 148 feet, making it the longest natural bridge east of the Rocky Mountains. The 150-acre park the bridge is situated in opened to the public in 1954 and has attracted visitors from all over the world.

#2) Many literary greats have called Alabama home.

If you want to read a book with a familiar setting, look no further than the works of the many literary greats who have called Alabama home. Of course, you can have your pick from the classics written by such luminaries as Harper Lee, Zora Neale Hurston, Fannie Flagg, Truman Capote and others who were inspired here. In addition, many notable authors of today, including Rick Bragg, Homer Hickam, Yaa Gyasi and Bryan Stevenson, have strong ties to the state.

#3) Alabama hosts the largest fishing tournament in the world.

If you’re a fan of fishing, you don’t have to travel outside state lines to see some record-breaking catches. The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on Dauphin Island was founded in 1929 and has become the largest fishing tournament in the world. With 30 awarded categories and a prize package valued at up to $1 million, the three-day event attracts more than 3,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators each year.

The Natural Bridge in Winston County is the longest bridge of its kind east of the Rockies. (Tamika Moore) Fish come in by the wheelbarrow-load during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Lawrence Specker) Fannie Flagg takes part in a Mobile luncheon and book-signing event in 2013. Flagg is one of many famous writers from Alabama or with strong ties to the state. (Mike Kittrell)

#4) The world’s first electric trolley system was introduced in Alabama.

Many innovations that have changed the country, and the world, have come out of Alabama, including the first electric trolley system. The Capital City Street Railway, also known as the Lightning Route, was developed by Charles Joseph Van Depoele in Montgomery in 1886. The 15-mile public transportation system, which gave residents access to suburbs, parks and more outside of the downtown, operated for nearly 50 years.

#5) Alabama hosts the nation’s oldest and largest Veterans Day parade.

While Veterans Day parades are a tradition in many cities and towns, Alabama is home to the biggest in the country. Birmingham first hosted a parade to honor World War I veterans in 1919. Since then, organizers boast that the annual celebration has become the nation’s oldest and largest Veterans Day parade. It attracts hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators to the streets of the Magic City each year.

#6) Alabama workers built the first rocket to put humans on the moon.

You’ve likely heard of the Apollo 11 mission, which landed a man on the moon for the first time in 1969, but have you heard of the Saturn V rocket? The Saturn V was critical to making the historic Apollo 11 moon landing program successful, and it was developed in Alabama at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville by a team of scientists led by Wernher von Braun. The rocket stands 60 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty and created more power than 85 Hoover Dams.

A full-sized replica of the Saturn V rocket as seen from Rocket Park at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. (Bob Gathany) The annual Veterans Day parade in Birmingham is among the oldest in the U.S. (Joe Songer) Montgomery’s Capital City Street Railway was the country’s first electric trolley system. (Amber Sutton)

#7) Alabama is home to the nation’s oldest baseball park.

Baseball is America’s oldest pastime, and Alabama is home to the country’s oldest baseball park. Rickwood Field, the dream of the Coal Barons baseball team owner Rick Woodward, opened in 1910 in Birmingham. Throughout its history, the park has hosted many of the sport’s greatest players, including Babe Ruth, Rogers Hornsby, Dizzy Dean, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and Willie Mays. These days, you can still catch a game at the park and take a tour of the historic facilities.

#8) The Alabama Department of Archives is the oldest state-funded archival agency in the country.

While most states have a department dedicated to preserving their history, Alabama was the first, providing state funding to create the Alabama Department of Archives and History in 1901. Today, the archives in Montgomery is open to the public, houses historical records, and aids communities with research and preservation projects. In addition, it features several exhibits as part of the Museum of Alabama.

Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, where thousands of men once sweated and bled to turn the red rocks from a nearby hillside into materials that could build skyscrapers in the burgeoning town below. (Dennis Pillion) Maxwell Air Force Base now occupies the Montgomery site of the Wright Brothers’ first civilian flying school. (Amber Sutton) The Alabama Department of Archives and History building in Montgomery. It’s the nation’s oldest state-funded archival agency. (Mike Cason)

#9) Alabama is the only state with all the major natural resources needed to make iron and steel.

Alabama has a wealth of natural resources. The state is rich in the three raw materials needed to make steel – limestone, coal and iron ore – which is why it is home to three of the top pipe-making companies in the United States. Birmingham was once referred to as “The Pittsburgh of the South.”

#10) Alabama was home to the first flight school in the United States.

Aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright opened the nation’s first civilian flying school in 1910 in Montgomery, which the Ohio natives chose thanks to the area’s mild weather and flat topography. The brothers hoped to use the school to train pilots who would then fly in exhibitions and teach buyers how to fly. Though the school lasted only three months, some of the first night flights were recorded at the site, which would eventually become Maxwell Air Force Base.