James Spann: Warm weekend ahead for Alabama with only isolated showers, storms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Areas of light rain continue across the northern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. The rain has been diminishing over the past few hours, and that trend will continue with only isolated showers tonight. Temperatures are only in the upper 50s over the Tennessee Valley at mid-afternoon; south Alabama communities are in the mid 70s. The weekend will be warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. There will be some risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms both days, but most of the weekend will be dry. Most locations across the state will see highs at or over 80 degrees both days as a summer-like pattern sets in. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days is only 15-25%.

NEXT WEEK: Summer-like weather continues, with humid days and highs in the 80s. Some spots could approach the 90-degree mark by midweek. A few scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible daily; it looks like the highest coverage of showers will come Monday and Tuesday, followed by a trend toward drier weather Wednesday and Thursday. ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado moved from near Brent and Centreville to Helena before dawn. It killed 14 and injured 150 while demolishing more than 100 buildings. Much of the town of Helena was destroyed. Another tornado the same day killed four people at Demopolis.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: A supercell thunderstorm brought torrential rains and hail up to 4 inches in diameter to Fort Worth, Texas. This storm also struck an outdoor festival known as the Fort Worth Mayfest. At the time the storm was the costliest hailstorm in the history of the U.S., causing more than $2 billion in damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.