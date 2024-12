Sweet Grown Alabama’s 2023 Farmers Market Guide

It’s time to enjoy fresh vegetables and fruits while supporting many local farmers in one convenient location – all while enjoying the great outdoors. The wait is finally over: It’s farmers market season!

Make plans to visit your local farmers market to buy fresh produce, meats, flowers and more. When you shop at your local market, 60 cents of every dollar you spend is reinvested into your community. You’re supporting your friends and neighbors; just as important, you’re helping a farmer pay her employees, send his daughter to dance lessons or give back to local charities. Not to mention you get the highest quality products, often harvested the same morning, right down the road! Check out Sweet Grown Alabama’s farmers market guide below to find a farmers market near you.

North Alabama

Tuesday Farmers Market at Meridianville – Meridianville

Address: 175 Monroe Road, Meridianville 35759

Season dates: June 6 – Aug. 29 (Special Saturday Market May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Tuesdays, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.





Farmers Market at Killen Park

Address: Lock 6 Road, Killen 35645

Opening date: May 6

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





Athens Farmers Market – Athens

Address: 409 W. Green Street, Athens 35611

Season dates: Tuesdays May 2 – Aug. 29, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, June 3 – Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to noon





Village of Providence Farmers Market – Huntsville

Address: 7 Town Center NW, Huntsville 35806

Season dates: April 1 – Nov. 11

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





The Market at MidCity – Huntsville

Address: 5909 University Drive, Huntsville 35806

Season dates: March 12 – Nov. 12

Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.





Madison County Farmers Market – Huntsville

Address: 1022 Cook Avenue, Huntsville 35801

Opening date: April 12

Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Greene Street Market – Huntsville

Address: 304 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville 35801

Season dates: May through October

Thursdays, 4 to 8 p.m.





Bailey Cove Farmers Market – Huntsville

Address: 12200 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville 35803

Season dates: June – September

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market – Decatur

Address: 211 1st Avenue SE, Decatur 35601

Opening date: April 8

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





Lawrence County Farmers Market – Moulton

Address: 13182 AL Highway 157, Moulton 35650

Opening Date: April 29

Tuesdays and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.





DeKalb County Farmers Market – Fort Payne

Address: 151 18th Street, Fort Payne 35967

Opening date: June 6 – Mid-October

Tuesdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. until sold out





Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market – Fort Payne

Address: 509 Gault Avenue N., Fort Payne 35967

Season dates: June – October

Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; Mondays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.





Berlin Farmers Market – Cullman

Address: 50 Mt. Carmel Drive, Cullman 35058

Opening date: May 13

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Festhalle Farmers Market – Cullman

Address: 209 1st Ave. N.E., Cullman 35055

Season dates: April – October

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Walker County Farmers Market – Jasper

Address: 1601 Airport Road N, Jasper 35504

Season Dates: April – November

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





The Farmers Market of Jacksonville – Jacksonville

Address: 911 Public Safety Drive SW, Jacksonville 36265

Opening date: April 1

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





5th Street Farmers Market – Gadsden

Address: 439 Locust Street, Gadsden 35901

Season dates: June 2 – Sept. 1

Fridays, 7 a.m. to noon





Moody Farmers Market – Moody

Address: 199 Dave Hill Drive, Moody 35004

Season Dates: June – August

Fridays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.





Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market – Hueytown

Address: 2066 High School Road, Hueytown 35023

Opening date: May

Wednesdays (hours TBD)





The Farmers Market at Brock’s Gap – Hoover

Address: 500 Mineral Trace, Hoover 35244

Opening date: March 11 – Nov. 18

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Ross Bridge Farmers Market – Hoover

Address: 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover 35226

Opening Date: May 12

Fridays, 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.





Bessemer Farmers Market – Bessemer

Address: 100 14th St. S., Bessemer 35020

Opening date: April 22

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





Helena Farmers Market – Helena

Address: 815 Highway 25 W., Helena 35080

Season dates: June 3 – Aug. 26

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





Market at Pepper Place – Birmingham

Address: 2829 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham 35233

Year-round

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





Montevallo Farmers Market – Montevallo

Address: 660 Main Street, Montevallo 35115

Season Dates: June 5 – Aug. 21

Mondays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.





Carrollton Farmers Market – Carrollton

Address: 401 Tuscaloosa Ave., Carrollton 35447

Opening date: May 6

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon





Tuscaloosa River Market – Tuscaloosa

Address: 1900 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa 35401

Year-round

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon

Central Alabama

Town of Wadley Farmers Market – Wadley

Address: 265 Highland Ave., Wadley 36276

Season Dates: May 16 – August

Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.





City Market – Auburn

Address: 1150 S. Gay St., Auburn 36832

Season Dates: May 20 – Aug. 26

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.





Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market – Camp Hill

Address: 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill 36850

Season dates: June 3 – Sept. 30

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.





Alexander City Farmers Market – Alexander City

Address: 4 Square Court, Alexander City 35010

Season dates: June 3 – Sept. 30

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





City of Wetumpka Farmers Market – Wetumpka

Address: 304 E. Coosa Street, Wetumpka 36092

Season dates: Mid-May – August

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Millbrook Farmers Market – Millbrook

Address: 3160 Main St., Millbrook 36054

Season dates: May 16 – Aug. 15

Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to noon





Prattville/Autauga Farmers Market – Prattville

Address: 332 Doster Road, Prattville 36067

Season dates: June – August

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





Uniontown Farmers Market – Uniontown

Address: 100 Front Street, Uniontown 36786

Season dates: May 1 – Nov. 15

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon





The Montgomery Curb Market – Montgomery

Address: 1004 Madison Ave., Montgomery 36104

Year-round

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





The Shoppes at Eastchase Farmers Market – Montgomery

Address: 7276 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery 36117

Season dates: May – September

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





South Alabama

Monroeville Market Days Farmers Market – Monroeville

Address: 31 N. Alabama Avenue, Monroeville 36460

Season dates: April 27 – Nov. 16

Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Andalusia Farmers Market – Andalusia

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia 36420

Season dates: April – July

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon





Market in the Park (Cathedral Square) – Mobile

Address: 300 Conti Street, Mobile 36606

Season dates: May 6 – July 8

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to noon





Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market – Foley

Address: 781 Farmers Market Lane, Foley 36535

Year-round

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the latest updates on Alabama farmers markets and to find locally grown products near you, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.