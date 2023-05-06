Recipe: Cheesy Fajita Stuffed Chicken

This Cheesy Fajita Stuffed Chicken is an easy recipe that the whole family will enjoy. It combines all the things you love about fajitas but in a healthier, low-carb main dish.

This recipe always impresses my family but is super simple to make. Stuffed chicken recipes are always well received. They look fancy and impressive, but surprisingly they take very little effort to put together. With just a little preparation and the right ingredients, you can easily make these cheesy fajita stuffed chicken breasts and show off your chef skills at the same time.

How should I cut my chicken so I can stuff it?

There are a few different ways to stuff your chicken. You can butterfly it (slice lengthwise and fold it out into butterfly wings) or you can pound it out thin, using a meat mallet or even a rolling pin. You can also slice a little pocket into it. Any of these ways is absolutely fine.

How can I keep the stuffing from falling out while the chicken bakes?

Using toothpicks to secure the chicken will help to keep all that delicious stuffing on the inside. Simply slide the toothpicks right through the chicken vertically to pinch the chicken together. Just be sure to remove the toothpicks before serving.

What should I serve with cheesy fajita stuffed chicken?

Veggies and salad are great options to serve with stuffed chicken breasts. With this Cheesy Fajita Stuffed Chicken recipe, we like to serve it with a side of Spanish rice, salad, quinoa or veggies.

Cheesy Fajita Stuffed Chicken

Serves: 6

Ingredients

6 large chicken breasts

1 small onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

6 tablespoons shredded Colby Jack cheese

6 slices Colby Jack cheese

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly chopped cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Pound out chicken breasts until thin or butterfly breasts to split open. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of Colby Jack cheese onto each chicken breast. Distribute peppers and onion evenly onto each chicken breast and fold chicken breasts over so filling is inside. Secure with toothpicks, if desired. In a small bowl combine cumin, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Sprinkle evenly over each chicken breast and bake for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove from oven and place 1 slice of Colby Jack cheese on top of each stuffed chicken breast. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and chicken is thoroughly cooked throughout. Before serving, drizzle with lime juice and garnish with freshly chopped cilantro, if desired. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 stuffed chicken breast): calories 273, carbohydrates 14 grams, fat 10 grams, protein 23 grams, saturated fat 5 grams, fiber 6 grams, sugar 9 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things, where this recipe originally appeared. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.