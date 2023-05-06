Scott Martin: Alabama gets a summer preview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS WEEKEND: You will be able to tell we are getting closer to summer today; it will be warm and a little humid. There will be only a small chance for a few scattered showers or storms along and west of the I-65 corridor, while the east stays dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the 80s. We’ll have some shower and thunderstorm activity move in from the northwest on Sunday morning and eventually move southeastward across the state through the day. The higher rain chances will be from roughly north of Demopolis to Alexander City. Highs will be in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather forecast will sound like a broken record throughout the work week ahead. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and highs in the 80s. Tuesday will feature slightly less in the way of clouds but a little higher temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be a summer preview day, with partly sunny skies and a small chance of an afternoon to evening shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Thursday will be a near repeat of Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Friday, a wave will push in our direction that looks to pull more moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that temperatures will be a little cooler, but we’ll continue to have a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: A massive tornado hit Omaha, Nebraska, killing three people, injuring 133 others and causing $150 million damage. The tornado struck during the late afternoon, moving northeastward through the industrial and residential areas of west-central Omaha and lifting over the northern section of the city. The twister, which cut a swath 10 miles long and as much as a quarter-mile wide, was the most costly in U.S. history at that time.

