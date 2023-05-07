Singing River Trail: ‘Highway for humans’ will cross north Alabama

In just over a decade, a “highway for humans” will lead bikers and hikers from Bridgeport in the northeast corner of Alabama clear across the top of the state to the Shoals.

Now under construction, the Singing River Trail (SRT) is a 220-mile greenway roughly parallel with the Tennessee River.

The 10-foot-wide path is for bikes and pedestrians only, said SRT Executive Director John Kvach, Ph.D.

The concept germinated in 2014 as a way to connect Calhoun Community College campuses in Decatur and Huntsville. Five years later, organizers received money for planning, said Kvach, who joined in 2020.

“I wake up every morning and … I go to bed every night thinking about the Singing River Trail and how we can make it connect north Alabama,” he said.

In urban areas, the trail will be paved or concrete. Rural portions will have an ADA-compliant natural surface that’s attractive and less expensive.

“This is a fine stone dust that compacts pretty tight that a wheelchair, a walker or a thin-tired bike can use,” he said. “I don’t want people to think you’re walking on marbles.”

The SRT is seeking donations, rights of way, easements and public or private land for this Native American Heritage Trail project.

Like water, Kvach joked, “We’re always looking for the path of least resistance.”

A greenway can enhance property values by 5% to 7%, he noted.

“We’re like the Statue of Liberty,” he said. “We don’t need your best pieces of land. Give us your tired, your poor, give us the spots that you don’t want to use for your farming operation or your family farm.”

Developers of apartments and neighborhoods are “especially keen on having us connect,” he said. “This could be a key component of what makes their community different than another development that’s just isolated in a cornfield that may have a swimming pool and a little dog park.”

Kvach wants people to someday find themselves on this “highway for humans” – literally and metaphorically – as they enjoy sunshine, fresh air and a respite from modern problems. A true believer, Kvach made his comments while out on a walk himself.

The emphasis for the next couple of years is on design and engineering.

“Within the next five to seven years, you’ll probably see a pretty steep increase in trail building,” he said. Construction is imminent near the Huntsville airport to Triana. The project is headquartered in a donated house near historic Mooresville.

Scottsboro, Huntsville and Madison have complete trail sections already, he said, and “we’ll be assuming existing trail routes in Athens, Decatur, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence.”

So far, about 15 miles of the trail is finished.

“I think you’re going to see 80% of the project complete within 15 years,” he said.

Kvach, a professor of Southern history for 22 years, explained that the SRT logo includes the Native American concepts of water, land and air. Logo artist Paula Nelson is an Eastern Band Cherokee citizen. Legend says that Native girl Te-lah-nay worked her way back from exile in arid Oklahoma to her beloved river that sings.

Huntsville’s Spring City Cycling Club hopes the SRT will offer “opportunities for cyclists to access routes and off-road trails that can encourage more people to take up cycling as a sport, as well as for tourism and adventure,” said Terry Price, SCCC Community Affairs director.

Adventure cyclists will likely patronize local hotels, restaurants and bike shops as they travel a path with natural features and historic landmarks, protected from traffic.

The trail’s economic impact is estimated at $26 million, with 100 permanent jobs, a higher value for adjacent properties, $866,000 in transportation benefits and $1.4 million in health benefits.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama.