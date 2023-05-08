Alabama Power hosts international electric industry conference

Representatives of 45 electric utilities from across the United States, Canada and Brazil recently came to Birmingham for the 22nd annual Electrical Network Systems Conference (ENSC).

Alabama Power hosted the conference at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Presented each year by Eaton Corporation, a diversified power management company and global electrical systems leader, the ENSC focuses on industry safety, equipment, maintenance, and relays and communications, as well as the latest in best practices. Engineers and field personnel have opportunities to compare notes with counterparts from other utilities, meet vendors of products and services, and hear speakers and roundtable discussions about how to meet key technical and logistical challenges facing the industry. The day prior to the beginning of the conference, some attendees took advantage of credited classes in one of four topics.

“We’re appreciative of the opportunity to host the ENSC,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power’s senior vice president for power delivery, who delivered the conference’s keynote address. The conference took place April 24-27.

“These are times of both challenge and opportunity in the electric industry, and it’s a great benefit to be able to exchange ideas and information with colleagues from across the country and beyond. It helps all of us find new ways to serve our customers,” Moore said.

Justin Harrison, central engineering manager in the company’s Power Delivery organization, presented on behalf of Alabama Power as the conference’s host utility. Harrison provided highlights about the company’s networked underground power systems, a unique subset of distribution grids serving densely concentrated loads in city centers. Alabama Power operates three such systems, in Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, and continues to explore new ways to leverage data analytics to guide power delivery tactics.

“Our goal is to continuously improve upon a smart, reliable and secure power grid,” said Harrison. “The ENSC gives us the opportunity to compare strategies with our peers and to showcase the fact that Birmingham is an ideal location to host gatherings like this.”

Alabama Power employees also presented one of the conference’s four training tracks. Connectivity Supervisor Grant Rogers and Senior Engineer Anna Hartman provided an overview of the company’s ongoing deployment of fiber to support customers across the state.

The 2024 ENSC will be held next April in Colorado Springs, Colorado.