James Spann: Warm, humid days for Alabama with a few scattered showers, storms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LIKE SUMMER: Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers are most active over the southern half of the state, but a few isolated showers have formed over the northern counties as well.

To the north, an organized mesoscale convective system is expected to form over the next few hours, which will move into Tennessee after sunset. These storms will be weakening as they drift into north Alabama late tonight, but they could produce gusty winds and some small hail. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the far northern part of Alabama, mainly for communities along and north of the Tennessee River. REST OF THE WEEK: A summer-like pattern will continue for the rest of the week with partly sunny, warm, humid days and some risk of widely scattered showers and storms daily. The better chance of seeing a shower each day will come during the afternoon and evening, and the chance of any one spot getting wet is 25-35% daily. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s; a few spots could touch 90 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A broad upper ridge will keep the weather very warm, with highs between 87 and 91 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with only widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: The overall pattern won’t change much, but some global models are hinting at higher shower coverage toward the middle of the week. Highs will hold in the 80s. TORNADO SEASON DONE? The upper ridge that has formed across the Deep South means no tornado risk for Alabama for the next seven days. It’s too early to say for sure that our tornado season is done; technically it is in place through the end of May. There’s still some time for one more pattern change before the summer that would bring organized severe thunderstorms to the Deep South, but we aren’t seeing any sign of that for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Widespread damage occurred in the Tampa Bay area. The 19 tornadoes reported are the most in one day in Florida history. Three people drowned in Pinellas County, where flooding was most severe. Rainfall amounts of 18 inches in 24 hours were reported, with 12.73 inches falling at Tampa and 7.84 inches of that in just six hours. Worst hit was the Polk County community of Auburndale, where a tornado made a direct hit on the Auburndale School. Flying debris hurt eight students.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: An EF-1 tornado moved across parts of Walker and Cullman counties, moving across Smith Lake along the way as a brief waterspout. The tornado blew down or snapped off hundreds of trees, damaged or destroyed at least five chicken houses and destroyed at least five boat houses at the Euskin Point Marina.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.