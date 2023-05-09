James Spann: More warm, humid weather on the way for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms continue across parts of east-central Alabama this afternoon. The storms are dropping southward, and heavier ones are producing strong, gusty winds and some hail. A few counties have been placed under severe thunderstorm warnings. The rest of the state is warm and dry with a partly sunny sky; away from showers, temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered storms will fade this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Warm, humid weather continues with the daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoons and evenings. The chance of any one spot seeing rain is around 40% Wednesday and 50-60% Thursday and Friday, when moisture will be deeper and the air will be more unstable. Highs will remain in the 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: As the upper ridge strengthens, heat levels will creep up, with afternoon highs around 90. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with just a small risk of a shower for any given location. It should be the hottest weekend so far in 2023.

NEXT WEEK: We aren’t seeing much change, at least through the first part of the week. Warm, humid days continue with a few scattered showers and storms. There’s some evidence humidity levels could drop during the latter half of the week as an upper trough forms over the eastern third of the U.S. RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far this year, and the departure from average:

Tuscaloosa — 22.48 inches (1.31 inches above average)

Mobile — 22.47 (0.15 inch below average)

Birmingham — 23.46 (1.46 above average)

Anniston — 22.31 (1.44 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 20.08 (0.58 below average)

Huntsville — 19.65 (2.04 below average)

Dothan — 19.21 (0.6 below average)

Montgomery — 18.77 (0.9 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado moved through Monroe, Cumberland and Russell counties in Kentucky along a 60-mile path. The town of Tompkinsville was the hardest hit, with 18 people killed. Overall, 36 people lost their lives.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: An F3 tornado produced $10 million in damage along its 40-mile path across central Illinois. In Cantrall, three homes were destroyed, 10 had significant damage and 11 had minor damage. The roof and interior of a grade school sustained extensive damage. The tornado passed about 2 miles southeast of the new National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Illinois.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.