James Spann: Warm, humid days continue for Alabama, with a few scattered showers

James Spann forecasts an extended pattern of summer-like weather for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN CONTINUES: We note a few scattered showers and storms over the northern quarter of Alabama just before sunrise; otherwise, it is a mostly cloudy, humid morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the mid 80s. A few widely scattered showers could develop this afternoon; the chance of any one location seeing rain is 20-30%.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather won’t change much Wednesday through Friday. Look for warm, humid days with potential for a few random, scattered showers and storms daily. The best chance of seeing a shower is during the afternoon and evening, and highs will remain in the 80s. The probability of any one community seeing rain daily is 30-40%.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: As the upper ridge strengthens, heat levels will creep up, with afternoon highs around 90. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with just a small risk of a shower for any given location. It should be the hottest weekend so far in 2023.

NEXT WEEK: We aren’t seeing much change, at least through the first part of the week. Warm, humid days continue with a few scattered showers and storms. There’s some evidence humidity levels could drop a bit Thursday and Friday as an upper trough forms over the eastern third of the U.S.

There’s no sign of any organized severe weather threat for Alabama at least for the next seven to 10 days.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far this year, and the departure from average:

Tuscaloosa — 22.48 inches (1.31 inches above average)

Mobile — 22.47 (0.15 inch below average)

Birmingham — 23.46 (1.46 above average)

Anniston — 22.31 (1.44 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 20.08 (0.58 below average)

Huntsville — 19.65 (2.04 below average)

Dothan — 19.21 (0.6 below average)

Montgomery — 18.77 (0.9 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado moved through Monroe, Cumberland and Russell counties in Kentucky along a 60-mile path. The town of Tompkinsville was the hardest hit, with 18 people killed. Overall, 36 people lost their lives.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: An F3 tornado produced $10 million in damage along its 40-mile path across central Illinois. In Cantrall, three homes were destroyed, 10 had significant damage and 11 had minor damage. The roof and interior of a grade school sustained extensive damage. The tornado passed about 2 miles southeast of the new National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Illinois.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.