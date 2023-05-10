Alabama Power’s LEAP Career Day provides students with resources to help chart their future

Birmingham students from Carver, Leeds, Oak Mountain and Ramsay High Schools explored careers in engineering at Alabama Power’s Linemen, Engineers and Apprentice Programs (LEAP) Career Day. Hosted at the company’s 12th Street Crew Headquarters in downtown Birmingham, students heard speakers, took part in hands-on programs and saw firsthand some of the careers available to them.

LEAP is a mentoring program that connects Alabama Power employees with students to give them information about engineering and trade skills. The program combines the efforts, knowledge and experience of workers in the company’s Power Delivery, Transmission and Distribution groups, as well as personnel in those disciplines at Southern Company offices in Alabama.

“I believe the students really enjoyed themselves. The students seemed really engaged,” said Aureale Vann, Alabama Power engineer at Trussville Crew Headquarters and co-chair of the LEAP Career Day. “Typically, through a presentation students will only learn about one part of our company. With this event, they were able to learn about the many parts of our company.”

Dozens of employees from several Engineering areas helped students explore careers. Engineers showcased how the company uses technology, including drones. Environmental Affairs representatives shared how they make a positive impact and invited students to get involved in Renew Our Rivers, a cleanup campaign in which Alabama Power partners with homeowner and boat owner organizations, civic and nonprofit groups, and individuals to perform volunteer cleanups on Alabama rivers, lakes and creeks.

Students gain career insights from Alabama Power employees during LEAP Career Day. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center)

Students got an up-close look at an electric vehicle and saw a presentation about the company’s Safe-T-Zone program, which provides electric safety training to first responders. About 110 students took part in the interactive event.

“LEAP members are active in career events at local schools throughout the year, but Career Day is the best way to provide students with a clear view of the many opportunities available within our company,” said Will Petty, an engineer at Alabama Power’s Trussville Crew Headquarters who co-chaired the event with Vann. “The amount of employee volunteers that helped with Career Day from various departments really showed the serving attitude that is prevalent throughout the company.”

For more information about LEAP Career Day, visit www.readytoleap.org.