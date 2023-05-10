James Spann: Scattered showers, storms stay in the forecast for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are in progress this afternoon, mainly over the western half of Alabama. Heavier storms are over the northwest corner of the state, where there is heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. Otherwise, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures mostly in the 80s. Some risk of scattered showers will continue tonight with a mostly cloudy sky.

THURSDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a low-end, marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for about the southern two-thirds of Alabama.

Thursday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms; heavier storms could produce gusty winds and some hail during the afternoon and evening. There is no tornado threat. Otherwise, the day will be warm and humid, with a high in the 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The overall pattern won’t change much, with some risk of scattered showers and storms daily, mostly from 2 to 9 p.m. Coverage of showers should be lower over the weekend as the upper ridge strengthens, and heat levels will be a bit higher. The high will be in the mid 80s Friday, followed by a high between 88 and 91 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of any one spot seeing rain is 60-70% Friday, falling to around 30% over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The warm, humid, soupy pattern continues across Alabama and the Deep South Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. A front representing the leading edge of drier air will enter northwest Alabama Wednesday, but the latest model runs suggest the front will stall and dissipate, keeping much of the state in humid air through the rest of the week. ON THIS DATE IN 2010: Oklahoma experienced its largest tornado outbreak since May 3, 1999. Fifty-five twisters tore through the state, including two rated EF4. The EF4 storms took three lives and injured 81 people. Both EF4 tornadoes struck Norman, Oklahoma, home of the Storm Prediction Center and the National Severe Storms Laboratory. Fourteen additional tornadoes hit Oklahoma during May 11-13.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.